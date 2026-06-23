Toronto Raptors Target Domantas Sabonis In Blockbuster Trade For $120 Million Star

The Toronto Raptors are looking to add star power to their roster as they are targeting Sacramento Kings’ center Domantas Sabonis, according to Kings’ insider James Ham.

According to Ham, a deal would see the Raptors give up either RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick, or both.

“On Saturday morning, I got a call from a source. That source has Kings and Raptors talking again,” Ham said in his Locked On Kings podcast. “Based on what I’ve heard, the Kings and Raptors have discussed a swap that would sound very similar that almost happened pre-deadline, which that would be Sabonis going to the Raptors for a package that includes RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick.”

Ham added that the talks are still in their initial stages, but he believed the trade would center on Sabonis, Barrett, and Dick.

“I do not know what an entire package would look like here between these two teams, just that it’s based loosely off of those three players, from what I’ve heard,” he said. “As of right now, I don’t know if there are some additional pieces. I don’t know if that would include additional draft stock, which the Kings have been asking for.”

What Would Domantas Sabonis Bring To The Toronto Raptors

Sabonis played only 19 games in the 2025-2026 NBA season due to a torn left meniscus in his knee​. Before the surgery, he averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists for the Kings.

Sabonis has been with the Kings since 2022, when he was acquired in a blockbuster trade deadline deal with the Indiana Pacers, which brought Tyrese Haliburton to the Eastern Conference. Haliburton went on to lead the Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2025.

The 30-year-old all-around center helped the Kings reach the 2023 NBA playoffs, but lost in the first round to the Golden State Warriors.

He is under contract through the 2027-28 season. He will earn $45,472,000 for the 2026-27 season and $48,608,000 in 2027-28 before potentially becoming an unrestricted free agent.

After An Impressive Playoff Performance, RJ Barrett Founds Himself On The Trading Block



Meanwhile, Barrett is on an expiring deal that would earn him $29.62 million next season. He averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting a 49.1% from the field last season.

Barrett was extra impressive in the playoffs, tallying 24.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game across seven games in the first round.

Additionally, Gradey Dick has since slid from the Raptors’ rotation, only putting up 6.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game in 76 regular-season appearances on 14 minutes per game.

Dick will get a fully guaranteed $7,131,510 for the 2026-27 season, after which he will become a restricted free agent in 2027.

The Raptors defied the odds in the past season, finishing with an impressive 46-36 record, securing the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors went on to the playoffs, where they forced a Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers before ultimately bowing down.

The Raptors are looking to build on that breakthrough season as they try to establish a formidable supporting cast for franchise player Scottie Barnes.