Toronto Raptors May Have Backup Trade Target Amid Kawhi Leonard Saga

The NBA’s investigation into whether the LA Clippers circumvented the salary cap may not conclude until next year, meaning Kawhi Leonard’s proposed trade to the Toronto Raptors remains on hold.

The Raptors informed the league office that they will not execute the trade until the investigation concludes, and understandably so. Completing the deal earlier would force Toronto to absorb the risk of any league penalties against Leonard, including a potential suspension or contract voidance.

With training camp fast approaching, the Raptors may need to pivot away from the Kawhi Leonard trade. Otherwise, they risk leaving Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick—who were slated to head to LA—in an awkward position.

Kawhi Leonard Trade: Backup Plan?

Fansided’s Chris Lambert has urged the Raptors to target Michael Porter Jr., who is coming off a career year averaging 24.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

“In no way am I suggesting MPJ is on the same tier as Leonard,” Lambert wrote. “But the NBA offseason is at a point where no star of Leonard’s caliber is expected to be made available, and with Jake Fischer reporting that he doesn’t expect a contract extension for MPJ in Brooklyn, he could be available.”

Further to Lambert’s point, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly seeking multiple first-round picks for Porter, who is on an expiring $40.8M salary. The Raptors paid a hefty price to the Clippers for Leonard (Ingram, Dick, two first-round picks), but could get Porter for the cheap, given his contract situation and the talent gap with Leonard.

Lambert argued that the Raptors, who ranked 26th in in 3PM last season, could use the sharpshooting skills of Porter, who made a career-high 3.4 made threes last season.

“In 2025-26, Toronto was 26th in three-pointers made per game, as shooting and floor spacing were consistent issues that resulted in the Raptors being shot out of several games,” Lambert highlighted. “Porter Jr. would help massively fix that and give this team a floor spacer they’ve never had in the Scottie Barnes era.”

Can Toronto Raptors Still Get Their Man?

For what it’s worth, some believe there’s still a chance that the Leonard trade would go through by training camp, allowing the two-time Finals MVP to join his new team.

According to SportsNet’s Michael Grange, the NBA has unofficially concluded its investigation and is expected to discreetly announce its decision imminently.

“The most likely outcome? A negotiated settlement where the NBA gets to enforce some version of its rules, [Steve] Ballmer can save face and Leonard can play for the Raptors,” the NBA insider reported earlier this month after fresh allegations surfaced involving Leonard, the LA Clippers and videoboard manufacturer Daktronics.

Insider Jake Fischer also reported this month that Leonard’s camp is confident about the Raptors trade going through.

“The Raptors made the decision on July 9 to press pause rather than complete the trade until the NBA announces a resolution to the long-running external investigation it has commissioned into allegations of salary-cap circumvention by the Clippers to pay Leonard beyond his contract dating to 2021.

“Yet league sources tell The Stein Line that Leonard continues to operate under the belief that he will be able to join the Raptors for training camp.”