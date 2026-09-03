Raptors Believe They Have Secret Weapon To Land Nikola Jokic

The Toronto Raptors will have a chance to contend this season now that it appears the Kawhi Leonard will go through. NBA officials finally issuing a punishment to the Los Angeles Clippers and Leonard for circumventing the salary cap makes it easier for the agreed trade to get completed for the Raptors. However, another report claims they are interested in adding even more talent to the roster.

Yahoo’s Jeremy Brener revealed why Toronto believe they have the x-factor to land Jokic in the near future:

“Jokic likely has a relationship with Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic, who is one of just three European coaches currently in a head coaching position. Rajakovic recently spoke very highly of Jokic in an interview, and it’s clear that there is probably mutual respect between the two. Rajakovic and the Raptors would certainly love to have Jokic in the fold, but a trade would likely hinge on whether the three-time MVP would consider leaving Denver, his only NBA home since 2015.”

The Raptors head coach having a good relationship with Jokic could give them a viable chance to land the superstar if he was available via trade or free agency. Jokic would have to endure a bad season with the Denver Nuggets to make him want out, especially after making comments about his dream to play his NBA career for just one team.

Why Raptors Believe Nikola Jokic May Leave

The future of Jokic remains a huge story around the league, despite his claims that he’s not planning to leave the Nuggets. Last season showed the flaws of the Denver team during a first round elimination against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Nuggets lacked enough to even win one series at a time when the Western Conference’s top seeds seem harder than ever to reach. Few pundits believe Denver can truly contend against teams like Minnesota, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rumors of a big offseason trade ended with the Nuggets keeping the names on the market, like Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Free agent DeMar DeRozan signed to help the bench depth, but it’s hard to see that being enough to have another deep playoff run. Jokic could want out after another season of learning that Denver’s core is no longer a top team.

Other Teams Have Same Nikola Jokic Dreams

The league has changed to see fewer top-level stars leaving in free agency since it is easier to request a trade and get a bigger contract extension. Jokic is arguably the best player in the NBA, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama in the conversation with him.

Previous offseason reports indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are keeping an eye on Jokic and would do anything realistic to pair him with Luka Doncic. Every other team with salary cap space would love to have a crack at Jokic if he was available.

This season is the final guaranteed one for Jokic on the Nuggets. The following year has a player option that will likely see Jokic foregoing that to sign a longer extension. Toronto management has dreams of a trio of Jokic, Leonard, and Scottie Barnes contending.