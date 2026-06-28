Toronto Raptors Working On Kawhi Leonard Reunion: Report

The Toronto Raptors are working on potentially bringing in Kawhi Leonard, the 2019 NBA Finals MVP who brought the team their first-ever NBA championship, per a report from Jake Fischer.

According to Fischer, the Raptors and the LA Clippers, who signed Leonard in 2019 shortly after leading the Raptors to the championship, engaged in “real trade conversations” over the weekend.

“The Raptors and Clippers have held real trade conversations this weekend on sending Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto, according to the league sources,” Fischer wrote in a X post.

The Raptors and Clippers have held real trade conversations this weekend on sending Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto, according to the league sources. More NBA from @TheSteinLine here: https://t.co/K171ZdkQAi https://t.co/fSCohn9uis — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 28, 2026

In a follow-up X post, Fischer revealed that a trade for Leonard would center on Brandon Ingram, not RJ Barrett.

“In discussions with the Clippers, sources say Toronto has expressed a preference in dealing Brandon Ingram to Los Angeles, as opposed to RJ Barrett,” he said.

In discussions with the Clippers, sources say Toronto has expressed a preference in dealing Brandon Ingram to Los Angeles, as opposed to RJ Barrett. Our story from Thursday, first revealing this possible reunion between the Raptors and Kawhi Leonard: https://t.co/3cXkUpMI6X https://t.co/TYzPyik4sB — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 28, 2026

Leonard will be entering the final year of his current contract, which would earn him $50.3 million for the 2026-27 season. He is extension-eligible with the Clippers, but trade rumors have circulated as the sides have not reached an agreement yet.

Another factor in the delayed contract extension is Leonard and the Clippers’ salary cap circumvention scandal from last year. The NBA has yet to announce a resolution on that issue.

Kawhi Leonard’s Legacy With The Toronto Raptors

Leonard only played one season with the Raptors and was already considered a legend in the city.

Leonard was traded to the Raptors from the San Antonio Spurs in 2018, and then led the team full of veteran and young role players such as Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, and Marc Gasol, to the promised land after toppling the then two-time defending champions Golden State Warriors.

Now 34 years old and seven years following the last time he played for Toronto, Leonard is expected to still bring the same star power with the Raptors.

Leonard is coming off an All-NBA Second Team citation after averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals in 65 games for the LA Clippers in the 2025-2026 NBA season. He also shot 50.5% from the field, 38.7% from three-point range, and 89.2% from the free-throw line.

However, his brilliant season did not result in a playoff appearance for the Clippers as they got eliminated by the Warriors in the play-in tournament.

Kawhi Leonard Can Elevate The Young Toronto Raptors Core

Kawhi Leonard could be the big championship piece for the Toronto Raptors in the upcoming season.

The Raptors boast a solid young core that can play as support for Leonard in possibly another championship run.

The core is led by Scottie Barnes, who has been the go-to guy for the team on both ends of the floor. The team also has the likes of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Jamal Shead, among others.

The team went the distance with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but lost in Game 7. The Cavaliers went on to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nevertheless, it was a solid season for the Raptors, winning 46 games in the regular season. That breakthrough could be just a prelude to what is to come if the team gets Leonard this offseason.