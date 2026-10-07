Darryn Peterson’s First NBA Question Just Got Answered

Darryn Peterson needed only one game to show he could adjust. In his NBA preseason debut, the Utah Jazz‘s No. 2 overall pick looked tentative and finished with just three points on 1-of-5 shooting. Two nights later at the Delta Center, he poured in 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting, adding three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes — in a 117-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The jump was striking. Peterson scored efficiently inside the arc, converting 9-of-12 two-point attempts, and said afterward the game had slowed down for him compared to the opener. For a highly drafted rookie facing real questions about NBA speed and physicality, the response was about as encouraging as it gets.

Darryn Peterson’s NBA Question: From Frozen Debut to 23-Point Breakout

Jazz coach Will Hardy had diagnosed the problem before tip-off of game two. “When you’re trying to be perfect on every play… you can be a little frozen,” he said, adding he’d seen Peterson “play much more freely in practice.” That cautious approach had limited Peterson’s scoring instincts in the opener. Against the Nuggets at home, the hesitation mostly disappeared — he had 12 points by halftime, hit a rough patch to open the third quarter (a missed three, a turnover, an offensive foul), then caught fire late in the third, scoring nine of his points in the final minutes. He finished 1-of-6 from three, meaning this wasn’t a hot-shooting fluke — he generated almost all of his offense from inside the arc, exactly the kind of multi-way scoring that made him such an appealing prospect at Kansas.

Why the Quick Turnaround Matters for Utah

Peterson carries the weight that comes with being picked second overall on a team that needs its top picks to develop fast. Answering early questions about timing and comfort this quickly is a real positive signal — and Hardy backed it up with specifics afterward, calling Peterson “sophisticated” for his pace and footwork and praising how he uses his body to create separation, while noting he’s still adjusting to NBA length on closeouts. That’s a coach describing real skill, not just a good shooting night.

Early Evidence of Scoring Versatility

It wasn’t a perfect game — Peterson didn’t shoot well from three, and the Jazz still lost. But the two-point efficiency and the late-third-quarter assertiveness stood out. He looked more decisive getting to his spots and less concerned with making the “perfect” play every possession. Preseason remains a small sample, but a three-point, 1-of-5 debut turning into a 23-point breakout two nights later is the fastest kind of proof a No. 2 pick can offer. Utah keeps monitoring his progress as the exhibition slate continues.