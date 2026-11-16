Mo Bamba’s 26-Point Game Has Fans Revisiting Seth Greenberg’s Bold Prediction

Somewhere, Seth Greenberg was smiling as he watched Mo Bamba explode for 26 points and make all six of his 3-point attempts for the Jazz on Sunday in a loss to the Spurs.

Greenberg famously compared Bamba to a “hybrid between Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid” during an ESPN NBA Mock Draft special in 2018, as documented by Grind City Media and The Ringer’s Chris Vernon at the time.

The Mo Bamba Renaissance

The ninth-year center has never quite lived up to the expectations that come with being the sixth overall pick, largely because of his inability to stay on the court. But Sunday offered a glimpse of what could have been, and perhaps a sign of a career revival.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor has long been a believer in Bamba. Like Greenberg and many others, it’s hard not to be tantalized by the 7-footer’s athleticism and shooting touch. On Sunday, both were on full display.

Mo Bamba’s Start to the 2027-27 Season

So far in 2026-27, Bamba has played in 10 of the Jazz’s 14 games, averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game. He’s shooting 74.5% from the field. Sunday’s six 3-pointers were his first six attempts of the season, leaving him shooting 100% from beyond the arc.

“I work on my shot a lot. I worked on my shot all summer. It’s funny to me when people are surprised that I can step out and shoot, but it’s just something I worked on, something that the coaches continuously encourage me to shoot. … And today it was just a matter of just game plan, just going out there and trying to get [Victor] Wembanyama to leave the paint. … It definitely affected the game because they switched their coverages. They went from kind of, you know, the drop that they always do, which they found tremendous success in … But they ended up changing it after I think the third or fourth three, and we were able to kind of maneuver and get other things going too. So I think it affected them … it affected them enough to change their coverage,” Bamba said after the game, via Full Court Press and the Utah Jazz’s YouTube channel.

Bamba’s best season came in his fourth year in the league, when he averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game for Orlando. He shot 48% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range on four attempts per game. He appeared in 71 games that season, starting 69, the most appearances and starts of his career, according to Basketball-Reference.

With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen both sidelined for the Jazz, Bamba will continue to get opportunities to show that Sunday’s performance wasn’t just a flash in the pan.

And for the 1-13 Utah Jazz, they’ll need him to become the player Seth Greenberg always thought he could be if they want to salvage their season.