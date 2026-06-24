Utah Jazz Rookie Darryn Peterson Channels Kobe Bryant on Day 1 As NBA Player

The Utah Jazz drafted Darryn Peterson as the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday. Today is his first day as an NBA player, and he is already doing the work.

According to Peterson, he wants to channel his idol, Kobe Bryant, and his Mamba Mentality by immediately working on his game on his first day in the league.

“The celebration stops tonight. I got drafted today, but tomorrow, I’m now an NBA player. I’m going to get home and work out until I’ve got to report to Utah,” he said after being drafted by the Jazz.

“Kobe is my guy, and I’m inspired by him. So I just try to think, what would Kobe do right now? He’d get drafted and move on and try to go be the best possible, so that’s what I’m going to go do.”

Peterson added that he is extra motivated after going No. 2, being picked after AJ Dybantsa, who went to the Washington Wizards, the only team he worked out with during the draft process.

“I see a guy that went No. 1 on the screen there right now (AJ Dybantsa), so I’m extra motivated… It will always be in my mind for my whole career,” he said.

Darryn Peterson and Kobe Bryant Comparisons

Many have compared Peterson to Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the LA Lakers, over the past few months. Both players are explosive shooting guards who can score in three levels. The two also share a similar physical build and are capable defenders.

There were concerns about Peterson’s willingness to play with the Jazz before the draft after snubbing them in pre-draft workouts. But with Peterson’s statements, he is expected to be fully committed to the squad.

Peterson will come in with the Jazz as possibly a generational prospect who could lift the Jazz back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

In Kansas, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He posted shooting splits of 43.8% from the field, 38.2% from three-point range, and 82.6% from the free-throw line.

Peterson will also join a stacked guard rotation in Utah, bannered by Keyonte George and Ace Bailey. He would also play alongside Lauri Markkannen, the franchise’s face for the past four years.

Darryn Peterson Carries A Chip On His Shoulder For The Rest Of His NBA Career

Being the No. 2 pick is something that would fuel Darryn Peterson for the rest of his NBA career.

According to Peterson, he would be carrying a chip on his shoulder for the rest of his NBA career after going second in the draft behind AJ Dybantsa.

“I’ll have a chip on my shoulder my whole career,” Peterson said. “I’ll take it out not just on that guy [Dybantsa] but on everybody. I can’t go back in time and change everything now. Obviously, I wanted to be the No. 1 pick, but I went No. 2. Now, I’m preparing to go to work.”

Their first matchup against each other is expected to be a must-watch game, whether that would be in the NBA Summer League next month or in the regular season.