Utah Jazz Lock Up Keyonte George With Long-Term Contract Extension

The future is bright for the Utah Jazz.

While the Jazz are coming off of a 22-60 campaign a year ago, there are many reasons to be confident in the growth of the organization.

Among them is fourth-year guard Keyonte George, who is fresh off of a breakout season in 2025-26. As a matter of fact, George’s breakout season of 23.6 PPG and 6.1 APG landed him a contract extension on Friday morning.

Jazz, George Agree on Long-Term Extension

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon broke news on Friday that the two sides are in agreement on a new deal. The five-year, $157.5 million deal gifts long-term security to George. It also gives the Jazz a chance to build around a foundational piece with a clear vision.

George, 22, was the 16th overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Baylor. The 6’4″ combo guard struggled with scoring efficiency early in his career, but is currently coming around. This is best demonstrated by George placing in the 74th percentile in true shooting percentage last season (Crafted NBA).

George and the Jazz are back on the right track future-wise, with the contract reconciling the bright future.

Despite the long-term extension and expected trajectory, there are still questions about the roster build moving into the future.

What Future Entails for Utah, George

There’s no doubt that the Jazz are chalk-full of talent on the roster. This is evident at the surface when taking the bench into account. Isaiah Collier, Ace Bailey, Brice Sensabaugh, and Kyle Filipowski all put up averages of over 10 PPG a season ago. The other major offseason additions include Jaxson Hayes and Josh Okogie, both of which are high-flying, physical players.

This provides George and the other headliners for the Jazz with a major buffer when substitutions are made.

In addition to the bench is the star-studded starting lineup. Two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. and 2023 All-Star Lauri Markkanen add major scoring punches on the front-line. Each forward should compliment George well in the pick-and-pop and stationary shooting games.

George and rookie Darryn Peterson are also an intriguing fit in the backcourt. The former is a dynamic dual scorer/playmaker, while the latter is coming into his NBA career facing significant hype.

There are still questions that remain when it comes to how the talent (and George) fits into the Jazz’s equation, however. While head coach Will Hardy is doing an exceptional job of being adaptable, he has yet to coach a winning team.

A major question arises in the defensive fit between George and Peterson. Each piece of the duo has the physical capability to be a strong defender, but the former is a poor defender according to the metrics. Peterson simply hasn’t played an NBA minute yet, so it’s challenging to project how he will fit in the defensive scheme.

The Jazz and George open up the 2026-27 regular season on October 21 with a road battle against the Memphis Grizzlies.