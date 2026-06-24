No.1 Pick AJ Dybantsa Honors Late Kentucky Guard on Draft Day

Former BYU star AJ Dybansta was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and will now join a suddenly loaded Washington Wizards roster that features Anthony Davis and Trae Young.

When he walked the stage at Barclays Center, most of the chatter focused on how the athletic guard can elevate the Wizards franchise. However, a small detail in his draft day attire deserves to be spotlighted, too.

Dybansta wore a custom suit designed by Paris-based fashion brand Kenzo. On his blazer, next to flag charms that honor his heritage, Dybantsa wore a blue “TC5” pin to honor late Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke.

Clarke tragically died in a car accident following his freshman season at Kentucky. He was 19 years old.

A former top high school recruit, Clarke was widely projected to turn pro.

Dybantsa and Clarke both grew up in the Boston area and have known each other since Dybantsa was in second grade. Throughout their amateur basketball journey, the two trained together and shared youth coaches.

“He was like my big brother. You could say that we were cousins — we weren’t related, but basically cousins,” Dybantsa said, according to On3. “I was ‘little brother’ every time he came back (to the area). … I’ve known him since I got to Expressions, so the fourth grade. I didn’t know Expressions (before him). If you knew him, you probably knew Expressions. He was a star.”

Despite attending different colleges, Dybantsa credits Clarke for boosting his development.

“That was my idol,” he said. “Ever since he passed away, I do the basketball stuff for him. Everything is for him. I’m just trying to carry his legacy.”

AJ Dybantsa Honors Terrence Clark at NBA Draft

Speaking to Knicks guard Jose Alvarado before the draft, Dybantsa explained his decision to honor Clarke.

“I’m super simple but I wanted to pop a little bit,” Dybantsa said of his custom draft day fit. “My mom is from Jamaica and my dad is from Congo, so I wanted to represent the islands. T Clarke passed away, so he couldn’t be here with us.”

Clarke played just eight games from the Wildcats, but carried immense potential.

Since he was unable to realize his NBA dream, it’s touching to see his friend carry his legacy on the draft day stage.

AJ Dybansta Has All-Star Potential

Last time the Wizards had the No. 1 pick, it worked out pretty well.

In 2010, Washington selected Kentucky star John Wall with the top pick. During his tenure in Washington, which included several playoff berths and droves of highlight plays, Wall blossomed into a star.

Wall was a five-time All-Star and earned All-NBA honors in 2016.

Now, the Wizards hope that Dybantsa experiences a similar track.

In just one season at BYU, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He’s considered an excellent scorer and can score from all three levels.