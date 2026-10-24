Why Isn’t Wizards’ AJ Dybantsa Playing Today? When Will He Make NBA Debut?

AJ Dybantsa will miss a third straight game to open the season, as the Washington Wizards ruled him out Saturday for their game in Chicago against the Chicago Bulls.

A left ankle sprain keeps the NBA’s No. 1 overall pick off the floor, and Monday’s trip to the Charlotte Hornets now stands as his next chance to make an NBA debut, according to the Wizards’ official injury report.

Teammates Tristan Vukčević and Jamir Watkins also appear on the injury report. The Wizards are 1-1 without Dybantsa, who has yet to play a regular-season minute since Washington drafted him first overall.

AJ Dybantsa’s Injury Timeline and Washington Wizards Results

Dybantsa suffered a mild left ankle sprain in the second quarter of the preseason finale Oct. 16 against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to The Athletic. He landed awkwardly after a jump shot, limped to the locker room and did not return, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting in 15 minutes.

Head coach Brian Keefe has described the injury as mild and Dybantsa’s status as day-to-day, according to Yahoo Sports. He said the Wizards do not expect a significant absence and will not rush Dybantsa back.

Dybantsa did not require surgery, and he took part in shooting drills and attended practices in the days after the injury, according to NBA.com.

The injury cost him the Oct. 21 season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Oct. 23 home game against the Toronto Raptors. Multiple reports identify Monday at Charlotte as the target if his progress continues.

Washington opened the season with a 128-116 home win over Milwaukee as Trae Young posted 20 points and 13 assists, according to NBA.com. Bilal Coulibaly started in Dybantsa’s place and added 11 points, four steals and two blocks.

The Wizards then fell 112-102 to Toronto on Friday as they committed 23 turnovers in the loss. Young led Washington with 22 points and 12 assists, Tre Johnson scored 20 off the bench and Scottie Barnes answered for Toronto with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

AJ Dybantsa’s Career Path Before Washington Wizards Debut

Anicet Francois Dybantsa Jr. was born Jan. 29, 2007, in Boston and raised in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to NBA.com. He is 19 years old and stands 6-foot-9.

His father, Anicet “Ace” Dybantsa Sr., was born in the Republic of the Congo and worked as a campus police officer at Boston University before becoming his son’s full-time manager. His mother, Chelsea Hudson Dybantsa, is from Jamaica.

He starred at St. Sebastian’s School, where he won Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, then played at Prolific Prep and Utah Prep. He became a McDonald’s All-American and was 2025 Under-19 World Cup MVP as Team USA took gold, according to NBA.com.

At BYU in 2025-26, he led the nation in scoring at 25.5 points per game, adding 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He won the Julius Erving Award, earned consensus first-team All-American honors and was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Washington selected him No. 1 overall June 23, first top pick since John Wall in 2010. He averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals across four preseason games.

Whether the pick pays off, it’s too early to tell. Dybantsa has not played a regular-season minute, and his head coach has described the sprain as mild. Scouts have projected him as a versatile scoring wing with All-NBA potential, according to NBA.com.