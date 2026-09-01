Anthony Davis’ Future With Washington Wizards Receives Major Update

Anthony Davis‘ future with the Washington Wizards just received a major update from an NBA insider.

Davis is entering his first full season as a member of the Washington Wizards, but it remains to be seen exactly how long he’ll be wearing a Wizards uniform.

Anthony Davis Could Request Trade if Washington Wizards Get Off to Slow Start

According to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Davis’ future in Washington could depend on how the Wizards start the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season. If they get off to a slow start, Davis could potentially request a trade out of Washington, as he’s aiming to play for a contender at this stage of his career. But, if the Wizards get off to a strong start out of the gate, Davis could conceivably decide to stay.

From Youngmisuk:

But this summer, Davis looked to be in shape and happy working out with the Wizards in Las Vegas, but how long either lasts remains to be seen. The Wizards and Davis mutually decided to wait on talks on a potential extension until after the season starts, but depending how the season begins for Washington, the big man might seek a trade. But if he is healthy and comes back looking like the dominant player he has shown he can be, Washington could make noise in the Eastern Conference.

Davis was traded to Washington from the Dallas Mavericks alongside Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum in exchange for Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson, Tyus Jones, a 2026 first-round pick (via OKC), a 2030 protected first-round pick (via GSW), and three second-round picks prior to the trade deadline in February. He averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in 20 appearances for Dallas last season.

This story will be updated.