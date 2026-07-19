Anthony Davis Was Mocked For Being Injury Prone On Twitch

Popular Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis already has a Hall of Fame career, but that doesn’t stop fans from making fun of him. Davis has developed a reputation for being injury prone with both media personnel and NBA fans making fun of his misfortune. NBA legend Charles Barkley even came up with the “Street Clothes” nickname due to how often he is out of uniform on the bench watching games.

A recent Twitch stream featured Davis playing the new Call of Duty with others online and getting roasted out of the blue. One of the CoD teammates joked that Davis was only performing well due to their team and mocked him for being made of tissues to laughs:

Davis took it in stride by not arguing or trying to make it a bigger story. However, it does play into the reality of his career. The Los Angeles Lakers were more than happy to give up Davis after years of injuries impacting his seasons to land Luka Doncic.

A fresh start with the Dallas Mavericks saw Davis barely playing with Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg during the past two half seasons. Washington acquired Davis at last season’s trade deadline in hopes of getting better health out of him to help turn their franchise around.

Looking Back At Anthony Davis’ Health

Each era of Davis’ career has seen health woes hurting him in most scenarios, but the time on court has seen varying results. Seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans saw Davis playing 70+ games just twice, with the positive of him only playing under 60 games once before injuries worsened .

The Lakers adding Davis to team with LeBron James worked out perfectly in 2020 when they won the NBA Championship in the NBA bubble. Six seasons with the Lakers featured Davis playing over 70 games just once and failing to play 60 games in four different seasons.

Two half seasons with Dallas saw Davis only playing a total of 29 games before they gave up and traded him to the Wizards. The current hope of Washington is to get better health out of Davis for a new big three with Trae Young and top rookie AJ Dybantsa.

This Is Anthony Davis’ Most Important Season Since 2020

2020 was the last time Davis had this much pressure on him after forcing a trade from the Pelicans to the Lakers. Davis had to prove his worth and did just that with dominant postseason performances against the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

The title win proved that Davis could contribute to the highest level of success, but he’s become much less of a relevant figure since then due to the injuries. Both his declining NBA reputation and his upcoming free agency requires a big bounce back season.

Davis has talked about wanting to check his options and to see the Wizards improve before signing a longer contract extension. However, even Twitch streamers are making fun of his health. Davis must have a strong season with great production and better health to land a contract from the Wizards, reportedly interested Golden State Warriors or any other team.