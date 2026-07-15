AJ Dybantsa Gets Strong Message From Wizards Rival After Trae Young’s Comments

The Washington Wizards shut down first overall draft pick AJ Dybantsa after two Summer League games, and the reactions from inside and out of the organization have been telling in the aftermath of the decision.

Dybantsa performed well.

Still, he followed a plan that another top 2026 draft pick has, and it led to some pointed words from another one of their draft mates.

Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Sends Clear Message About AJ Dybantsa

Dybantsa’s first missed contest was a Wizards loss to the Chicago Bulls, after which No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson shared some strong thoughts about his draft classmates sitting during Summer League.

No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson of the Utah Jazz also missed their contest against the Bulls, and Dybantsa getting shut down drew some commentary from fans about them ducking Wilson.

“I feel like I’m different than all of them. I can’t say they don’t enjoy basketball, but I enjoy basketball; I love this s***. So, I’m gonna play as much as I can, as much as my team will let me. I’m not type to go away from a game because I don’t feel like I feel good because I know in the NBA, I’m not gonna feel good some games,” Wilson told CHGO’s Will Gottlieb on July 14.

“As long as I don’t have a injury or something that’s actually wrong, I’m gonna play every time. People come from all over the world and come see me play, so I don’t wanna let them down, too.”

Dybantsa will have multiple opportunities to face Wilson and the Bulls during the Wizards’ regular season slate.

Trae Young Weighs in on Wizards Shutting Down Teammates

The Wizards’ decision to shut down Dybantsa, Will Riley, and Tre Johnson also went over well with Trae Young.

[Smirking and saluting emojis] Young fellas ready for the season,” Young said on X on July 14.

Dybantsa’s raw numbers are encouraging despite his limited exposure. The 6-foot-9 rookie averaged 25 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, with 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over his two Summer League outings.

“His scoring ability and knack for drawing fouls continued during his two summer league appearances, and he made 12 of his 14 free-throw attempts,” The Athletic’s Josh Robbins wrote on July 15. “If there are quibbles about Dybantsa’s summer league performance, they would be that he shot only 39.4 percent from the field and made only one of his 11 3-point attempts.

“Dybantsa demonstrated potential on defense, recording three blocks in his two summer league appearances.”

Wizards summer coach T.J. Sorrentine believes Dybantsa has All-Defensive Team potential.

AJ Dybantsa Has Work to Do

However, there were some rough patches in his game that Robbins says Dybantsa and the Wizards will need to smooth out, though it could all boil down to improving the youngster’s conditioning.

“If there are quibbles about Dybantsa’s summer league performance, they would be that he shot only 39.4 percent from the field and made only one of his 11 3-point attempts,” Robbins wrote. “Many of his jumpers were short, a sign of fatigue from the summer league practices and games. Honing his jump shot will be a focus for him before the Wizards convene for training camp in late September.”

Dybantsa has shown the talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick. Now, it is up to him and the Wizards to refine it.