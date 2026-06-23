AJ Dybantsa Vows To End Washington Wizards’ 48-Year NBA Championship Drought

The Washington Wizards have a rare chance of picking a potential generational talent in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night.

As the holder of the No. 1 pick, the Wizards are expected to choose AJ Dybantsa, who many believe has superstar potential as Washington looks to start their path to an NBA championship.

Dybantsa was asked about winning it all ahead of the NBA Draft, and he vowed to lead the Wizards to end a near 50-year NBA title drought.

“I’d be super eager, I’m trying to bring championships,” he said, when asked by DC News Sports reporter Alex Flum. “[The Wizards] have not won since the ‘70s, so if I go there, I’d definitely have to bring one back for the city.”

The Wizards Have Endured Decades-Long NBA Title Drought

The Wizards won their last NBA Championship in 1978. Playing under their former name, the Washington Bullets, they took down the defunct Seattle SuperSonics in a thrilling seven-game NBA Finals series to secure their first and only championship yet in franchise history.

Back then, the Wizards were still led by Hall of Famers Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld.

This year, the New York Knicks ended their 53-year-long title drought, taking down the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals after five games.

Dybantsa would be landing on a championship-capable roster if he gets picked first by the Wizards.

The Wizards boast a lineup led by Trae Young, who is fresh from signing a new four-year, $212.9 million contract, and Anthony Davis, who once won an NBA title with the LA Lakers in 2020. The team also has the likes of Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr.

Adding Dybantsa would raise the ceiling for the Wizards, whose squad only won 17 games last year.

Dybantsa brings an unparalleled knack for scoring among his peers in this year’s class, while providing a solid baseline on defense. At 6-foot-9 with a near 7-foot wingspan, Dybantsa’s physical tools give a high floor when he enters the league.

AJ Dybantsa Takes Things One Step At A Time

But before he tries to bring the Wizards to the promised land, Dybantsa must first reach the NBA Playoffs, something the Wizards have yet to accomplish since 2021.

In his interview with Carmelo Anthony in the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Dybantsa set the playoffs as his goal for next season.

“So, whatever team I go to, they weren’t in the playoffs last year,” Dybantsa said. “So, my number one goal is to not only make the playoffs, go far in the playoffs.”

“Like, I think both teams, Utah and Washington, they have a deep enough roster that if they add me that we can automatically be a playoff team.”

That is not a long shot for the Wizards, especially with the current composition of their roster.

For now, the Wizards must make it official on draft night, as they could realistically still choose Darryn Peterson, a hyper-athletic scoring guard from Kansas, as the top selection in the NBA Draft.

In that case, Dybantsa would go No. 2 overall with the Utah Jazz.