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Former No. 1 Pick Makes Surprising Michael Jordan Statement

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Michael Jordan, Kwame Brown
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Michael Jordan reacts during the introduction of the NBA 75th Anniversary team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The Washington Wizards drafted Kwame Brown with the No. 1 pick of the 2001 NBA draft.

Michael Jordan, who was president of the Wizards at the time, made the decision to select Brown straight out of high school.

Brown was unable to fulfill his potential and met the expectations of being the first overall pick. However, he still managed to have a 12-year NBA career despite having a “bust” label.

Kwame Brown’s Surprising Michael Jordan Revelation

Kwame Brown
GettyWashington Wizards guard Michael Jordan (R) talks to teammate Kwame Brown (L) after a play in the second quarter 31 October 2002 at the MCI Center in Washington, DC. The Wizards beat the Celtics 114-69.

There have been rumors over the years that Michael Jordan’s “tough love” led to Kwame Brown losing confidence as a young player.

However, Brown seems to have high regards for Jordan and has dropped a surprising fact about “His Airness.”

Speaking on Alex Kennedy of USA Today with Paul K., Brown revealed that Jordan was a better mentor to him than Kobe Bryant. He played two seasons with MJ and two and a half seasons with Kobe.

“I would say Mike because Kobe did like to isolate himself when he worked out,” Brown said via HoopsHype. “You see it, but it is like you see it in passing. You will see him leaving the weight room when you are coming in, and you will see him going out on the court doing his individual stuff.”

“But MJ would do it with you,” he added. “MJ had the breakfast club. You get to up close and personal see the way he worked, the way he talks, the way he interact with people. So he was a more personable person than Kobe, but he worked just as hard.”

Jordan and Bryant were known for their competitive nature during their careers. It was what set them apart from other players, with the two legends combining to win 11 championships.

It’s surprising to hear Jordan called personable, especially with his recent beef with Scottie Pippen, as well as the rumors of how he treated Brown.

Brown Previously Debunked Rumors About MJ

Kwame Brown
GettyKwame Brown #5 of the Washington Wizards comes down with a rebound during the game against the Boston Celtics at MCI Center on October 31, 2002 in Washington, D.C.

Back in 2017, Kwame Brown finally opened up about his relationship with Michael Jordan during their tenure as teammates with the Washington Wizards from 2001 to 2003.

Brown spoke to Alex Kennedy of USA Today and debunked the speculation surrounding the “tough love” he received from Jordan.

“That’s just plain old gossip, and it’s sad that media outlets would write things they have no clue about,” Brown said. “But I guess I get it. Sometimes a lie sounds better than the truth and it sells more papers or magazines. But it’s at someone else’s expense.”

In the summer of 2010, Brown reunited with Jordan when he signed with the Charlotte Bobcats in a free agency. He played 66 games and started in 50 of them, averaging 7.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Former No. 1 Pick Makes Surprising Michael Jordan Statement

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