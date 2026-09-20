Former No. 1 Pick Makes Surprising Michael Jordan Statement

The Washington Wizards drafted Kwame Brown with the No. 1 pick of the 2001 NBA draft.

Michael Jordan, who was president of the Wizards at the time, made the decision to select Brown straight out of high school.

Brown was unable to fulfill his potential and met the expectations of being the first overall pick. However, he still managed to have a 12-year NBA career despite having a “bust” label.

Kwame Brown’s Surprising Michael Jordan Revelation

There have been rumors over the years that Michael Jordan’s “tough love” led to Kwame Brown losing confidence as a young player.

However, Brown seems to have high regards for Jordan and has dropped a surprising fact about “His Airness.”

Speaking on Alex Kennedy of USA Today with Paul K., Brown revealed that Jordan was a better mentor to him than Kobe Bryant. He played two seasons with MJ and two and a half seasons with Kobe.

“I would say Mike because Kobe did like to isolate himself when he worked out,” Brown said via HoopsHype. “You see it, but it is like you see it in passing. You will see him leaving the weight room when you are coming in, and you will see him going out on the court doing his individual stuff.”

“But MJ would do it with you,” he added. “MJ had the breakfast club. You get to up close and personal see the way he worked, the way he talks, the way he interact with people. So he was a more personable person than Kobe, but he worked just as hard.”

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Jordan and Bryant were known for their competitive nature during their careers. It was what set them apart from other players, with the two legends combining to win 11 championships.

It’s surprising to hear Jordan called personable, especially with his recent beef with Scottie Pippen, as well as the rumors of how he treated Brown.

Brown Previously Debunked Rumors About MJ

Back in 2017, Kwame Brown finally opened up about his relationship with Michael Jordan during their tenure as teammates with the Washington Wizards from 2001 to 2003.

Brown spoke to Alex Kennedy of USA Today and debunked the speculation surrounding the “tough love” he received from Jordan.

“That’s just plain old gossip, and it’s sad that media outlets would write things they have no clue about,” Brown said. “But I guess I get it. Sometimes a lie sounds better than the truth and it sells more papers or magazines. But it’s at someone else’s expense.”

In the summer of 2010, Brown reunited with Jordan when he signed with the Charlotte Bobcats in a free agency. He played 66 games and started in 50 of them, averaging 7.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.