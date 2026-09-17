Michael Jordan Jersey Breaking $10 Million Auction Record

Basketball icon Michael Jordan is still seeing people sell his memorabilia for massive money over two decades after retirement. A new auction sees his worn Chicago Bulls jersey from Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals going for massive money. Jordan’s Bulls scored a dominant win that night over the Utah Jazz with the shocking final score of 96-54.

Benjamin Burrows of The Athletic revealed just how historic the bids are for such a special jersey:

“Among the most important pieces of Jordan memorabilia to surface publicly, the jersey has a pre-sale estimate between $10-$15 million. A $10 million bid (more than $12 million, including Joopiter’s buyer’s premium) on Tuesday has ensured the Jordan shirt will top the public record of $10.1 million for a basketball jersey when the auction closes on September 29.”

The $12 million bid at a minimum will set the record already, but estimates see it possibly going all the way up to $15 million. Only LeBron James and a handful of players have seen their worn jerseys or rookie cards getting anywhere near Jordan’s price. Most fans to watch both play often skew towards Jordan over James as the best basketball player ever, so it makes sense Jordan is still such a hot seller.

Why Previous Owner Is Selling Michael Jordan Jersey

David Gough is the owner of the jersey who made the decision to put it up for auction upon realizing the estimate figures. Game 3 was most important to him since Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman took complete control of the decision.

Gough shared the following about why he’s selling the jersey:

“I love things that change the momentum of something. That, to me, was so important. This jersey was from the most important game and was the most important jersey to own. It’s been a privilege to steward (the jersey). Once you own it for so long, sometimes it’s nice to pass it on to the next door. Obviously it’s a tough decision to do that, but I think it’s nice for somebody else to be able to appreciate it and enjoy it.”

Despite referencing the desire to see someone else enjoy the jersey, the real answer is likely the coldest one of making a lot of money. No other basketball jersey in auction history went for the figure of Jordan’s first bid to see its true value.

This Could Spark Future Michael Jordan Auctions

This jersey going for such a high price could see many others becoming more valued. Despite the dominant victory playing into Jordan winning his sixth and final NBA Championship, it’s not one of his trademark games.

The Game 6 jersey that featured Jordan’s game-winning shot could go for a lot more. Jordan’s 1993 NBA Finals jersey from his infamous shrug against the Portland Trail Blazers could be quite valuable as another iconic moment.

Jordan likely wishes he kept all his worn jerseys and shoes to make even more money. However, collectors have followed and bid on these items for years. Today’s society trend of collecting becoming popular again sees the prices of elusive NBA items going up.