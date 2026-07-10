New Contract for Washington Wizards Star Ranked Second-Worst in Entire NBA

Trae Young inked his new four-year, $212 million deal with the Washington Wizards just weeks ago.

But, it’s already being labeled as one of the worst contracts in the entire NBA.

Trae Young’s New Contract with Wizards Ranked as Second-Worst in NBA

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently ranked the eight worst contracts in the NBA, and Young came in at No. 2, behind only Joel Embiid’s deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. “The Washington Wizards effectively gave Trae Young a four-year max that he could have signed with another team in free agency. Months removed from the Atlanta Hawks acquiring him in a flat-out salary dump, that is certainly a choice,” Favale wrote.

“Young can still be the driver of an entire offense, but the ceiling with him as the engine is increasingly shaky. … Bake in the inherent defensive challenges of being a small guard, slight in fame, who doesn’t play with a ton of physicality, and this contract has the chance to vie for top-three positioning until it’s an expiring deal.” Young played just five total games for the Wizards after being traded to Washington prior to the deadline. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in those five appearances.

Wizards’ Signing of Trae Young Named Worst Overpay of Offseason

Favale isn’t the only one down on Young’s new deal with Washington. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently labeled it as the worst overpay of the entire offseason in the NBA.

“It’s a stunner. And a head-scratcher. When Washington aquired Young in January for the bargain-basement price of CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, it felt like the Wizards were being opportunistic and allowing their young core to take a test drive with a clearance star. Six months and five appearances later, that whole discount thing is long gone,” Buckley wrote.

“… He is still really good on offense, but if he isn’t great on that end, then his limitations at the other grow a lot harder to handle. And the Wizards could have major regrets, especially when extension talks start happening with this fully loaded young core.”

Just in case he didn’t already have ample motivation after signing a massive deal with a new organization, Young should have plenty after hearing the way he’s being talked about this offseason.