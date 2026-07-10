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New Contract for Washington Wizards Star Ranked Second-Worst in Entire NBA

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Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 24: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Trae Young inked his new four-year, $212 million deal with the Washington Wizards just weeks ago.

But, it’s already being labeled as one of the worst contracts in the entire NBA.

Trae Young’s New Contract with Wizards Ranked as Second-Worst in NBA

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 24: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards speaks to the media prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently ranked the eight worst contracts in the NBA, and Young came in at No. 2, behind only Joel Embiid’s deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“The Washington Wizards effectively gave Trae Young a four-year max that he could have signed with another team in free agency. Months removed from the Atlanta Hawks acquiring him in a flat-out salary dump, that is certainly a choice,” Favale wrote.

“Young can still be the driver of an entire offense, but the ceiling with him as the engine is increasingly shaky. … Bake in the inherent defensive challenges of being a small guard, slight in fame, who doesn’t play with a ton of physicality, and this contract has the chance to vie for top-three positioning until it’s an expiring deal.”

Young played just five total games for the Wizards after being traded to Washington prior to the deadline. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in those five appearances.

Wizards’ Signing of Trae Young Named Worst Overpay of Offseason

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards holds the ball during a timeout in the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Capital One Arena on February 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Favale isn’t the only one down on Young’s new deal with Washington. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report  recently labeled it as the worst overpay of the entire offseason in the NBA.

“It’s a stunner. And a head-scratcher. When Washington aquired Young in January for the bargain-basement price of CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, it felt like the Wizards were being opportunistic and allowing their young core to take a test drive with a clearance star. Six months and five appearances later, that whole discount thing is long gone,” Buckley wrote.

“… He is still really good on offense, but if he isn’t great on that end, then his limitations at the other grow a lot harder to handle. And the Wizards could have major regrets, especially when extension talks start happening with this fully loaded young core.”

Just in case he didn’t already have ample motivation after signing a massive deal with a new organization, Young should have plenty after hearing the way he’s being talked about this offseason.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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New Contract for Washington Wizards Star Ranked Second-Worst in Entire NBA

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