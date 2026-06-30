Wizards Not Listening to Trade Offers for Anthony Davis

The Washington Wizards are not listening to trade offers for Anthony Davis despite heavy rumors to the contrary.

The Wizards acquired Davis from the Dallas Mavericks at the NBA trade deadline in exchange for expiring contracts and draft picks. However, Davis never ended up suiting up for the Wizards down the stretch as he was banged up and the team was tanking, which worked out well for them when they won the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery and took AJ Dybantsa with it.

There have been rumors that the Wizards might trade Davis before he even plays a game for them, but the latest report has Davis staying in place.

Marc J. Spears Says Anthony Davis is Staying Put

According to veteran NBA reporter Marc J. Spears, the Wizards are not trading Davis despite all of the heavy rumors linking him to teams such as the Golden State Warriors in recent days.

“The Washington Wizards are not interested in trading 10-time NBA All-Star forward Anthony Davis and are not listening to trade offers for him, a source told @espn @andscape . Another NBA team exec says Wizards GM Will Dawkins is a huge fan of AD,” Spears wrote on X.

Anthony Davis Wants a Contract Extension

If Davis stays put in Washington, then the team is going to have to offer him a huge contract extension, as he currently only has one year and $58.5 million left on his deal for next year, plus a player option for $62.8 million the year after.

Davis will want a max contract extension, and with him having so many injury problems the last few years, it’s not exactly a slam-dunk that the Wizards give it to him. At the same time, however, if they want him to stay in D.C., then they likely will have to give him the max money that he covets to keep him happy.

We’ll see where this story goes and whether Davis ultimately stays or gets moved, but as of right now, he’s a member of the Wizards as the team looks to make a playoff push next season.

With Dybantsa now in the team’s lineup, plus Trae Young committing to the Wizards for the next four seasons and Alex Sarr’s emergence, there are some positive reasons to believe that the Wizards can make a big leap next year after being basement dwellers for the past several seasons.