Potential LeBron James-Anthony Davis Reunion Emerges Ahead of NBA Offseason

The idea of LeBron James reuniting with Anthony Davis has emerged ahead of the NBA offseason.

NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson named the Washington Wizards as a “dark horse” team to sign James this offseason.

“While most of the mainstream media’s attention remains fixed on traditional destinations, the Washington Wizards are quietly positioning themselves as a compelling wildcard in the sweepstakes for LeBron James,” Robinson wrote. “The gravity of Washington’s pitch centers around Anthony Davis.”

Robinson added that James and Davis remain close friends, plus they shared the same agent in Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. They were teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers for five and a half seasons, winning a title together in 2020.

AD’s non-committal to the Wizards’ chances of becoming competitive in a year or two puts pressure on the franchise to make some bold moves.

Trae Young Named Key To Potential LeBron-AD Reunion

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reported that Trae Young is committed to the Wizards’ project and rebuilding.

Young is trying his best to convince Davis to commit to the Wizards, including the possibility of adding more talent that could propel them to contention in no time. The Wizards have a bunch of young players who could help bring in another major star.

“If Washington can use their asset pool to orchestrate a monumental re-pairing of James and Davis alongside Young, the Eastern Conference landscape would shift overnight,” Robinson wrote.

Young has a player option for next season and is eligible to sign an extension this summer. Davis has a year left in his contract and is also eligible for a new contract, but his comments earlier this month didn’t express confidence in what the Wizards are trying to build.

In addition to young players like Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Alex Sarr, Will Riley, Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, Tristan Vukcevic and Jamir Watkins, the Wizards also have the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

LeBron James Likes Washington’s Core

In an episode of his Mind The Game podcast back in February, LeBron James discussed the future of the Wizards with co-host Steve Nash. James liked what Washington is building, adding Trae Young and Anthony Davis to a solid young core.

“I love the young kid from France that they have on their team too, Sarr,” James said, via Sports Illustrated. “We just played them two weeks ago great touch, great feel for the game. Love the kid George as well, young kid, pretty good player. And then also the rookie kid they got from Texas, Tre Johnson. They have some pieces, and I think for the first time in a few years we can say that Washington has grabbed some pieces.”

One of the ways the Wizards can fast track their rebuilding is packaging a bunch of their young players to acquire another top star. The only risk they are taking is relying on Young and Davis to be fully healthy, which they failed to do this season.