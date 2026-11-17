Following a disappointing start to the season for the Washington Wizards, point guard Trae Young is asking the fans to preach patience.

The Wizards have begun the season with a 4-11 record, which is extremely disappointing considering it’s the team’s first season with Young and Anthony Davis healthy and playing games for them.

But despite the poor start to the year, Young wants the fans to be patient, as this Wizards team still needs to build its winning habits.

Trae Young Preaches Patience

Speaking to the media after the Wizards have lost eight games in a row, Young asked the fans to be patient.

“I think patience is definitely due for this team. It’s been a long since this team has really consistently been winning. It’s been a lot of rebuilding and years of getting young guys and giving them those reps, and it’s hard to kinda switch that mentality just on the flip of a switch. So, sometimes you gotta through rough patches and losing with that pressure on you knowing that you’re supposed to win more than you have. So I think as bad as we’ve been playing, hopefully it’s good for us going forward,” Young said.

Calls for Trae Young to Come Off Wizards’ Bench

There have been some suggestions that Young should come off the Wizards’ bench, as the team could probably use his scoring punch to help with its second unit, as the Wizards are getting killed when their starting unit sits.

But with Washington needing to score as many buckets as possible, and with Young serving as the team’s main facilitator of the rock, it’s unlikely that Young will be coming off the bench anytime soon, as the Wizards are paying him a ton of money to be the team’s starting point guard.

That being said, this Wizards team has been absolutely awful so far this season, and they are going to need to start winning games on a more consistent basis; otherwise, there are going to be some changes made to the team’s lineup and, potentially, behind the bench with head coach Brian Keefe.