Washington Wizards Blasted for $212 Million Signing in Free Agency

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 24: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Trae Young played just five games for the Washington Wizards after being acquired by the team in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks prior to the deadline.
But, that’s all the Wizards needed to see to reward Young with a massive four-year, $212 million contract in free agency.
Wizards’ Signing of Trae Young Named Worst Overpay of Offseason
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 24: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards speaks to the media prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Young is still a productive player, but that’s a whole lot of money, and the deal certainly has the potential to age poorly. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report labeled Young’s contract with Washington as the worst overpay of the entire offseason in the NBA.
“It’s a stunner. And a head-scratcher. When Washington aquired Young in January for the bargain-basement price of CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, it felt like the Wizards were being opportunistic and allowing their young core to take a test drive with a clearance star. Six months and five appearances later, that whole discount thing is long gone,” Buckley wrote.
“… He is still really good on offense, but if he isn’t great on that end, then his limitations at the other grow a lot harder to handle. And the Wizards could have major regrets, especially when extension talks start happening with this fully loaded young core.”
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Trae Young played just five games for the Washington Wizards after being acquired by the team in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks prior to the deadline.But, that’s all the Wizards needed to see to reward Young with a massive four-year, $212 million contract in free agency.Wizards’ Signing of Trae Young Named Worst Overpay of […]
Washington Wizards Blasted for $212 Million Signing in Free Agency