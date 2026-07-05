Washington Wizards Blasted for $212 Million Signing in Free Agency

Trae Young played just five games for the Washington Wizards after being acquired by the team in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks prior to the deadline.

But, that’s all the Wizards needed to see to reward Young with a massive four-year, $212 million contract in free agency.

Wizards’ Signing of Trae Young Named Worst Overpay of Offseason

Young is still a productive player, but that’s a whole lot of money, and the deal certainly has the potential to age poorly. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report labeled Young’s contract with Washington as the worst overpay of the entire offseason in the NBA.

“It’s a stunner. And a head-scratcher. When Washington aquired Young in January for the bargain-basement price of CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, it felt like the Wizards were being opportunistic and allowing their young core to take a test drive with a clearance star. Six months and five appearances later, that whole discount thing is long gone,” Buckley wrote.

“… He is still really good on offense, but if he isn’t great on that end, then his limitations at the other grow a lot harder to handle. And the Wizards could have major regrets, especially when extension talks start happening with this fully loaded young core.”

This story will be updated.