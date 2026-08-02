Washington Wizards Superstar Named Likely Trade Candidate

There was some reporting and speculation that Washington Wizards star forward Anthony Davis could be moved in concert with LeBron James‘ free agency decision.

That didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean that Davis won’t still be moved by Washington in the near future.

Anthony Davis Named Likely Trade Candidate Heading into 2026-27 NBA Season

Davis was recently named as a likely trade candidate heading into the 2026-27 NBA season by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report. “It isn’t clear whether peak availability and a renaissance season from AD will increase or decrease the chances he gets shipped out. But Washington already has Alex Sarr, traded for Deandre Ayton and has younger cornerstones who will eventually need to get paid and warrant higher priority. If he’s dead set on getting paid like a superstar, the team’s hand will be forced,” FaVale wrote.