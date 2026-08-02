Washington Wizards Superstar Named Likely Trade Candidate

There was some reporting and speculation that Washington Wizards star forward Anthony Davis could be moved in concert with LeBron James‘ free agency decision.
That didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean that Davis won’t still be moved by Washington in the near future.
Anthony Davis Named Likely Trade Candidate Heading into 2026-27 NBA Season
Davis was recently named as a likely trade candidate heading into the 2026-27 NBA season by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report.
“It isn’t clear whether peak availability and a renaissance season from AD will increase or decrease the chances he gets shipped out. But Washington already has Alex Sarr, traded for Deandre Ayton and has younger cornerstones who will eventually need to get paid and warrant higher priority. If he’s dead set on getting paid like a superstar, the team’s hand will be forced,” FaVale wrote.
“Truth be told, if Davis finishes the year in the nation’s capital, we have to assume it’s because his value has cratered further or the Wizards are on a 60-win pace.”
The Wizards haven’t shown an indication that they’re necessarily looking to move Davis after acquiring him via trade earlier this year. However, Davis will also become eligible for an enormous four-year, $270-plus extension wit the Wizards later this month, and it remains to be seen if Washington would be willing to make such a major commitment to an aging, injury prone player.
Anthony Davis Tried to Recruit LeBron James to Washington Wizards
Before LeBron James decided to continue his career as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Davis hinted at trying to recruit James to Washington.
“Maybe,” Davis replied when a Wizards fan asked him if there was any chance of James joining him in D.C. ‘We’ve had some conversations.”
Obviously, Davis recruiting pitch was unsuccessful, but perhaps he could still end up playing alongside James again anyway. The concept of the 76ers trying to trade star center Joel Embiid for Davis has been pitched on the internet. This deal would allow James to reunite with Davis, who he had strong chemistry with during their time together with the Lakers. But, such a trade involving both Embiid and Davis is unlikely to happen, even though it would be intriguing.
Washington Wizards Superstar Named Likely Trade Candidate