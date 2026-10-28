Will Wizards AJ Dybantsa Play Tonight? What No. 1 Pick Plans For Cavaliers Game

AJ Dybantsa will make his NBA debut Wednesday night after the Washington Wizards upgraded him to available with limited minutes, according to a report by The Athletic.

The No. 1 overall pick sat out Washington’s first four games, and his return against Cleveland raises questions about how quickly he can upgrade a 2-2 team.

Dybantsa sprained his left ankle in the preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans, landing awkwardly after a midrange jumper Oct. 16, according to Yahoo Sports. He has missed Washington’s first four regular-season games.

Dybantsa was “progressing in a very positive way,” Wizards coach Brian Keefe said Monday, according to The Rookie Wire. He took part in the morning shootaround at Rocket Arena. A team representative confirmed the minutes limit but gave no number, and the club has not announced whether he will start or come off the bench.

AJ Dybantsa’s Path to the No. 1 Pick

Dybantsa, 19, is a 6-foot-9 wing born Jan. 29, 2007, in Boston and raised in Brockton, Massachusetts. His father, Anicet “Ace” Dybantsa, emigrated from the Republic of Congo and worked as a Boston University police officer, while his mother is from Jamaica, according to USA Today.

He played at Saint Sebastian’s School, Prolific Prep and Utah Prep before spending one season at BYU, and he won Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a high school freshman.

In 35 games for BYU in 2025-26, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 51% from the field and 33.1% from three-point range. He earned consensus first-team All-American honors.

He led the nation in scoring, total points (894) and free throws made (229), and became the first freshman to lead the country in scoring since current Wizards teammate Trae Young at Oklahoma in 2017-18. In two Summer League games, he averaged 25 points and seven rebounds, then posted 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in four preseason appearances.

Washington made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft, its first since John Wall in 2010. He is the first No. 1 selection from BYU.

Dybantsa’s wing size and scoring volume stood out even though BYU lacked reliable shooting around him, according to The Athletic. The same scouting report listed ball handling, passing reads, defensive awareness and perimeter shooting as areas for growth. General manager Will Dawkins praised his maturity, pointing to the thoughtful questions Dybantsa asked during the interview process.

Washington Wizards’ Fit for AJ Dybantsa

Washington went 2-2 without him, with Bilal Coulibaly starting in his place. The Wizards fell 110-103 at Charlotte on Monday, one game after beating Chicago 124-120.

Anthony Davis led Washington with 29 points and 10 rebounds in the loss, while Young scored 22 and Kyshawn George added 20. Rebounding hurt the Wizards, as the Hornets won the boards 54-41 and Brandon Miller scored a career-high 39 points. Washington struggled to box out, according to The Athletic.

If Keefe returns to his preseason starting five, Dybantsa would join Young, George, Davis and Alex Sarr. That lineup is not confirmed for tonight, and Coulibaly, who is known for his defense, has held the job during the injury.

Young runs the offense and Davis supplies established scoring, so Dybantsa can attack as a finisher without handling every possession while he works on his playmaking and defensive reads.

Tipoff against the Cavaliers is set for 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, where Dybantsa’s workload will remain limited.