Wizards Pick Up Veteran Big Man

The Washington Wizards have acquired veteran big man Deandre Anyton in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the news of the deal. In exchange for Ayton, the former first overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Lakers will receive two second-round picks from the Wizards. The Lakers will also receive guard Jaden Hardy.

“Just in: The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy and two Wizards second-round picks in 2031 and 2032, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X.

According to Charania, the Lakers will now investigate the free agent market to see what other veteran backup they can bring in to spell new starting center Walker Kessler, while the Wizards got a reliable big man to back up Anthony Davis in the nation’s capital.

“The Lakers will now focus on finding Walker Kessler’s backup on the market — with centers such as Andre Drummond, Jonas Valanciunas and Kevon Looney among those being considered, sources said. The Wizards took a patient approach to the start of free agency and now land a durable, reliable center to join Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr in the frontcourt,” added Charania.

Deandre Ayton Fell Out of Favor in Los Angeles

The Lakers signed Ayton to a two-year, $16.2 million deal last offseason that included a player option for the second season, in the hopes that he would become the team’s starting center and run away with the job.

However, while Ayton did have some good games for the Lakers, he became the whipping boy for fans for some of the lackadaisical plays that he made during his time with the team.

After the Lakers picked up Kessler in a sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz, Ayton picked up his player option for $8.1 million for next season. But the Lakers were no longer interested in continuing their relationship with him and sent him packing to the Wizards.

In return for Ayton, the Lakers received two important second-round picks, as the team does not have much draft capital to trade right now. Plus, they also received a bench player in Hardy, who put up 12.6 points per game in 23 games last year with the Wizards following a trade from the Dallas Mavericks, though he may eventually be traded away.

Financial Implication of Trade

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Lakers will actually save a little bit of money with this trade, as Hardy makes $2.1 million less than Ayton does this year. Hardy also has a team option for next season that is unlikely to be picked up.

“Contracts in the LAL/WAS trade: To Washington Deandre Ayton 2026-27: $8.1M To LA Lakers Jaden Hardy 2026-27: $6M 2027-28: $6M (Team),” Marks wrote on X.

Overall, it’s a nice piece of business for Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, who acquired some much-needed draft capital for a player the Lakers didn’t want anymore, while for the Wizards, they hope that Ayton can be injury insurance for Davis, who is often banged up.