Wizards’ Trae Young Sets Record Straight After Shot at Knicks’ Jalen Brunson

Trae Young toned down his rhetoric just one day after the Washington Wizards star stirred the pot on social media.

He shared a video of himself watching highlights of himself, including against the New York Knicks, while traveling in New York. Young and the Knicks–and Knicks fans, for that matter–have gone back and forth for several years.

According to the four-time All-Star, it is all in good fun.

Trae Young Tones Down Rhetoric About Knicks

Young’s video made the rounds on social media, including the day after he had posted it to his Instagram story, which is only up for 24 hours. He then got on stage at Fanatics Fest NYC and ripped a Jalen Brunson jersey.

Brunson, of course, led the Knicks to a championship this season, winning Finals MVP.

Afterward, though, Young asserted that he not only enjoys having fun with the rivalry and Knicks fans, but also has connections with some players on the team.

“I just be trolling sometimes [laughing face emojis],” Young posted on X in response to one aggregator’s post of his initial video. “Happy for some of my boys over there fr! [salute and hands together/praying emojis].”

One clear connection between Young and the Knicks is assistant coach Chris Jent.

Jent was an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks for five seasons, arriving the year before Young’s rookie season and staying through the 2021-22 campaign.

Trae Young Booed in NYC

There is no love lost from Knicks fans, who infamously made the “f*** Trae Young!” chant a thing following their clash in the Eastern Conference Playoffs in 2021-22. Young’s Hawks took down the Knicks in five games.

The Knicks have won most of their encounters with Young, who averages more points against New York than all but four other teams in his career.

Fittingly, Young was greeted with a smattering of boos as he entered Fanatics Fest NYC.

That preceded his on-stage activities and speaks to the level of fire that Knicks fans have for Young despite typically coming out on the right side of the equation. To that end, Young’s comments follow a noteworthy track record of his giving it right back to them.

Trae Young Active Participant in Rivalry With Knicks

Young kicked his rivalry with the Knicks off in earnest at the end of that playoff series, with the now-Wizards star taking a bow on the Knicks’ logo at center court in Madison Square Garden.

He also waved goodbye to those who were in attendance during his celebration.

During the 2024-25 season, Young sat on the announcers table and told Knicks fans in attendance for a road game against the Hawks to leave while conducting his postgame interview.

“I hope these New York fans find their way to the exit real real quickly,” he said in November 2024, per ESPN’s Anthony Gharib. “Boo, take y’all a****home.”

The Wizards star has hardly been the victim in the interactions.

He will need to keep it up with the Wizards whenever they face the defending champions, as Knicks fans are unlikely to accept his explanation at face value or, even more, forget the history the two sides have.