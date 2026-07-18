Trae Young Stirs Pot With Knicks After Strong Comments About Wizards

For all that can be said about Trae Young–from his game to his contract extension–the Washington Wizards star remains as confident as ever, particularly when it comes to the reigning NBA champions, the New York Knicks.

Young and the Knicks had several epic battles during the guard’s tenure with the Atlanta Hawks, and those will surely continue now that he is in Washington.

Young all but made sure of that.

Trae Young Reignites Rivalry, Trolls Knicks

Young’s greatest team accomplishment came when the Wizards guard led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020-21. They took two games off the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks once they got there.

Along the way, he encountered the Knicks. The Hawks defeated the Knicks in five games. Young bowed at center court in Madison Square Garden to put a bow on the series win.

There has been no love lost ever since then, including some ill-willed chants aimed at Young.

“When I’m in NYC this how I ride around,” Young captured a post on his Instagram story that began with a shot of his face as he is riding in the backseat of his vehicle before the camera switches to a video screen on the back of the headrest in front of him.

On the screen was a clip of Young doing his “Ice Trae” celebration amid adulation from his then-Hawks teammates.

“Trae Young is watching him frying the Knicks in New York (Via IG) [flame emojis],” WizardsMuse posted on X on July 17, sharing the video. “Trae really owns all of New York im crying [crying face emoji].”

For his career, Young is 11-19 against the Knicks, including the playoffs.

He is 7-18 against them without that playoff series included. That has not stopped the four-time All-Star from talking big about his Eastern Conference rivals whenever the opportunity arises. Young will have plenty more opportunities to face the Knicks with the Wizards.

Trae Young Optimistic About Wizards

Young has been a source of consternation for the Wizards in discussions about his $212.8 million contract extension, but he certainly believes in what Washington is putting together, headlined by him, Anthony Davis and rookie No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa.

According to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Young believes the Wizards can be “super special.”

“We can achieve whatever we want to, especially if we have everybody healthy,” Young said, per Youngmisuk on July 16. “We can do so many things, man. … I just can’t wait to play.”

Young was highly complimentary of Dybantsa, who lit up the Summer League during his two appearances before the team shut him down for the summer until training camp. Young said that he has made it clear he wants Davis to stay, too, despite trade speculation.

Trae Young Making Critical Adjustment

As for himself, Young shared marks that should encourage Wizards fans. He was candid about working to improve as an off-ball player.

That which has been a knock on him throughout his career, second only to his defense.

With the team the Wizards have, Young figures to be adequately insulated from being isolated in a way that proves overly detrimental. To Young’s point, though, that requires everyone staying healthy, which has been an issue for him and Davis in recent seasons.