Wizards’ Trae Young Takes Shot at Hawks in Strong Message to Former Teammate

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young dropped a potentially telling message for his former Atlanta Hawks teammate Zaccharie Risacher.

Risacher was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 draft, but he has already fallen out of favor with the Hawks, who traded him to the Dallas Mavericks in a multi-team deal that netted them 2024 NBA Champion Lu Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It is a fresh start for Risacher, and Young wants him to embrace it.

Trae Young Offers Telling Words to Former Hawks Teammate

Before the Wizards acquired him in a trade last season, Young spent seven full campaigns with the Hawks, most of that time as the face of the franchise. He spoke highly of the organization after his trade, reflected fondly on his tenure, and got emotional during his tribute video.

However, he took a clear shot at the Hawks in his message to Risacher.

“My boy free!” Young said in the replies of Risacher’s post on Instagram thanking the Hawks on July 20. “Go fly killa! [fingers crossd emoji].”

The Hawks shared a heart emoji, and former teammate Jalen Johnson called Risacher his “brother 4L.” But Young’s comment took on a noticeably different tone, and one that did not go unnoticed by those who came across it.

Young did not face the Hawks after his trade to the Wizards.

Those matchups between Southeastern Conference rivals will surely have some additional spice, even if Young’s comments were regarding Risacher’s situation rather than his own.

At one point, there was grumblings of discontent about the level of influence Young had within the Hawks. There was also a point at which he and head coach Quin Snyder were seemingly in lockstep with one another. He also suggested he did not always have their full support.

Whatever the case, Young took a noteworthy tone with the now-Wizards star’s former team.

This story will be updated shortly…