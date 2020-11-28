Nets Veteran, Playing GM, Is Keen on Returning to Bulls

It’s rare for a player that was cut by a team to would want to return, but Brooklyn Nets veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie clearly sees some potential in the situation the Bulls are in.

After former Bulls general manager Gar Forman was fired in April, Dinwiddie jokingly threw his hat in the arena for the job. His first order of business: trading Tomas Satoransky for himself, of course.

First order of business we’d have to trade Satoransky for Dinwiddie and also appoint him GM. But we gonna need a pick too because Dinwiddie gets buckets. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020



Dinwiddie was signed by the Bulls and played five preseason games in 2016 before he was shipped to the Bulls’ G-League affiliate Windy City Bulls. He averaged 19.4 points, 8.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds in nine games before the Nets signed him. He has since played four seasons with the Nets. He was averaging a career-best 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game before the NBA season was put on pause.

Dinwiddie recently played the Bulls’ fourth overall pick, Patrick Williams, in a series of pickup games and has already lauded the 19-year-old from Florida State, saying “he has no ceiling,” making his mock general manager

Dinwiddie’s End Game Includes Acquiring Anthony Davis

Dinwiddie’s second move would be to reach out to agent Rich Paul to bring Anthony Davis, a native of Chicago, back to his hometown at the cost of Thaddeus Young, Cristiano Felicio, Wendell Carter Jr. and a first-round pick.

Dinwiddie took inventory of the Bulls backcourt of himself and Zach Lavine, complemented by bigs Lauri Markkanen and Davis. He admitted he’s a fan of second-year guard Coby White to round out a “solid” five core players for the franchise and began entertaining depth options.

Now I know I have my backcourt in Dinwiddie/Lavine. Lauri/AD as my bigs. Not to mention my bench guard who can play either position Coby white (I’m a fan). Solid 5. But looks like we’d be missing wing defenders and an athletic 5 man to round out the 9man rotation. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Bulls Made a Few Moves That Fit Dinwiddie’s Vision

Dinwiddie mentioned adding Terrence Ross or Marcus Morris as 3-and-D veterans — a move not far off from the Bulls’ acquisition of Nets veteran Garrett Temple. He suggested using the lotto pick on a 3-and-D wing who could guard all five positions

Williams fits the mold of a wing defender the Bulls were missing back in April, however, his development will determine how ready he is as a 19-year-old. The final piece: acquiring Andre Drummond to round out the starting five.

Since I have a lotto pick top 8 or so, I’m consulting @RP3natural on the best mid sized 3/D wing type that can also guard PGs. And lastly I need the big. Maybe a Otto for Drummond trade off the both opt in to their player options 🤔 with obvious sweeteners — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

His suggestion of keeping fan favorites has already fallen to the wayside as the Bulls have released Shaquille Harrison and Kris Dunn.

Now back to the 4 that round out my rotation. I’m looking at moe harkless/Covington type as my bigger wing defender. Would have to free up moe harkless money with Arcidiacano plus Kormet and sweetener — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

The final product: a young team surrounding Davis that has the flexibility for more moves over the course of five years.

MOST IMPORTANT THING: We are opening up transparent communication with AD, he gonna be running things on the low 🤣 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

My big 4 avg age is 26. Gives us a 5yr window. Dinwiddie, Lavine, AD, Drummond. Possible other starter mook — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

4 Main reserves: harkless, coby, lotto pick, Lauri.

1 vet. 3 Super talented youth. If AD needs more vets we adjust and go all in. We also collaborating on the coach decision. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

Dinwiddie said that he has no interest in coaching at the moment despite his mock executive rebuild.

Before you ask, I have ZERO interest in coaching. Now or in the future lol https://t.co/XbPARQAQue — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 8, 2020

