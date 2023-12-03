Patriots Captain Sounds off on Offense’s ‘Frustration’ & ‘Guilt’

At 2-10, the New England Patriots are not, technically, the worst team in the NFL. But with a combined average score over the last three weeks of 26 points against and 13 points for—that is total, not average—it can be said with certainty that this is the worst team to watch in the NFL. That was on clear display in Week 13, even with Bailey Zappe at quarterback.

In a season that keeps hitting new bottoms, the Patriots were shut out on their home field by the Chargers, a team that had given up 20-plus points in eight of its 11 outings this season and ranked 23rd in the NFL with 258 points allowed. In a game played in the rain at Gillette Stadium, mostly nothing happened.

It was frustrating for fans to watch. It was frustrating, too, for the offense, which was playing under Zappe as the starter, in place of Mac Jones, for the first time this season.

“It’s frustrating. Very frustrating,” tight end Hunter Henry said in his postgame press conference. “And I’m frustrated, I know were all frustrated. We just gotta keep going, keep competing, it’s one thing, I am going to keep competing, keep trying to be my best and be better, try to be the best version of myself I can for this team.”

Bailey Zappe Did Not Change Offense’s Fortunes

The numbers were as unsightly as the action. Bailey Zappe was 13-for-25 passing on the day for a mere 141 yards. He was sacked five times, and it was clear L.A. didn’t fear his ability to throw deep. The Patriots totaled just 257 yards and the Chargers were slightly worse, at 241 yards. But the Chargers were able to make some big plays in the passing game behind Justin Herbert to twice get within field-goal range.

Bailey Zappe on sacks: "I gotta understand where we're at on the field… I just tried to do too much and that's on me" pic.twitter.com/rovYnaE8jm — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 3, 2023

The Patriots did not once enter the red zone against the Chargers. Two of their best drives came in the second half, once when they got down to the L.A. 32-yard line with 10 minutes to play in the third quarter. One a second-and-8 play, Zappe took a four-yard sack. He followed that with another sack, for seven yards, to move the team out of field-goal range.

In the fourth quarter, it was the same story. The Patriots drove to the Chargers 28-yard line with 7:40 to go in the game and again took a sack on a third-and-3 situation, and took another sack on fourth down.

Patriots Defense Continues to Excel

Amid the futility of the Patriots offense, the Patriots defense put up another really solid showing, holding the high-powered Chargers to a mere two field goals. The Chargers got to the Patriots’ 20-yard line twice but they, too, got no closer to the end zone.

Henry was asked whether the Patriots offense—which had been as weak under Mac Jones as it was under Bailey Zappe—feels any level of guilt for consistently letting the defense down. He seemed as confused by the question as he should have been.

“I wouldn’t say there’s, like, guilt. It is a team sport. It’s the ultimate team sport,” Henry said. “But we haven’t, obviously, held up our end of the bargain, for sure. They’re playing really well right now. That is a really good offense and holding them to six points, I know the conditions were the conditions but we gotta find a way to execute better.”