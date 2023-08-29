Patriots Make ‘Surprise’ Decision on QB Bailey Zappe’s Future: Report

Mac Jones has the starting quarterback job with the New England Patriots all to himself after the team made the decision to release both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham on Tuesday, August 29.

Zappe’s fate was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who called the move “a surprise.”

The #Patriots have waived backup QB Bailey Zappe, source said. A surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

That may be an understatement when the news about Zappe is combined with the decision made regarding Cunningham. The former Louisville quarterback, who signed as an undrafted free agent and was used at wide receiver and on special teams during preseason, was also waived, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

The Patriots have also waived QB/WR Malik Cunningham, per source. Mac Jones is the lone QB on the roster. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 29, 2023

Cunningham might have had the chance to become QB2 after Zappe had appeared a lock for the role. The latter turned heads with some solid performances in relief of an injured Jones last season.

Zappe’s composure, along with question marks about Jones’ temperament, as well as his sluggish development as a passer, even had some believing a quarterback controversy might be brewing in New England.

Head coach Bill Belichick has ended any such speculation with an emphatic show of support for Jones. It’s now up to the player selected 15th overall in the 2021 NFL draft to prove he merits the faith.

Much will depend on Jones’ ability to make greater use of an improved supporting cast in a more expansive scheme called by returning offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

This article will be updated.