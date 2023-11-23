Bill Belichick’s Potential Replacement Won’t Be Traded or Fired: NFL Insider

The search for Bill Belichick’s replacement will have to a take a few less obvious turns based on Mike Vrabel’s status with the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel has been widely touted as the man the New England Patriots want to replace Belichick as head coach, but the Titans have other ideas.

That’s according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic: “Frustrated New England Patriots fans can stop hoping owner Robert Kraft will trade with Tennessee and replace head coach Bill Belichick with his former player Mike Vrabel. It’s not happening.”

Vrabel won’t be traded and nor will he be fired, despite the Titans languishing at 3-7 in the AFC South. Instead, Russini reported, “based on multiple conversations with high-ranking Titans officials, the franchise strongly and collectively believes it has the right coach for long-term success.”

It appears Vrabel will remain in Nashville for the long haul: “the clearest vision this team has is who will be their leader for years to come.”

The idea Vrabel might succeed Belichick was already brewing before the Titans boss was spotted seated next to Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft during the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, after being inducted into the Pats’ Hall of Fame per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

I wonder if an NFL head coach has ever spent his bye week in an opposing owner's suite before. Titans HC/new Patriots Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel is with Robert and Jonathan Kraft. pic.twitter.com/IrDtVrhN0U — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 22, 2023

Trade talk gathered steam when The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported, “two sources close to the Patriots have independently said the same thing: They believe Vrabel, currently the Titans’ coach, is the Krafts’ “home run” choice to succeed Belichick.”

Significantly, Volin also noted Vrabel would cost “likely at least one first-round pick.” That’s precious draft capital for a 2-8 Patriots team set for a major overhaul next offseason, whether Belichick stays or goes.

Although the latter may already have his next job lined up.

Patriots Need Complete Change from Belichick

Vrabel staying put doesn’t have to be a blow for the Patriots. Granted, he’s a proven commodity who won three Super Bowls with the Pats as an outside linebacker and one of Belichick’s greatest success stories in free agency.

Yet, there are advantages to Vrabel’s name being off the table. Advantages like Kraft having to cast a wider net. That’s no bad thing since the franchise appears ready for a wholesale change from the Belichick-led approach that’s been in place for nearly a quarter of a century.

The obvious place to start looking for a candidate not ingrained in the so-called “Patriot Way,” is to consider the NFL’s rising stars among offensive coordinators. Somebody like Detroit Lions’ OC Ben Johnson is viewed as a candidate who would change the defense-first mentality Belichick has traditionally fostered.

Johnson has improved quarterback Jared Goff, so he’s “gonna be the hottest offensive coordinator candidate to be a head coach,” according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports: NFL.

#Lions OC Ben Johnson is expected to be one of the top candidates for Head Coach vacancies @JayGlazer has more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZHQjSA5ix3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 23, 2023

Johnson, or any other inventive, attack-minded Belichick replacement would need to salvage a QB situation that’s become a mess in recent years. Belichick hasn’t been able to replace Tom Brady, with Mac Jones’ seemingly inevitable benching the latest consequence of a muddled and downright inadequate approach to offense.

Allowing former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to call the offense in 2022 led to predictably mediocre results. Jones also hasn’t been helped by Belichick’s dire recruitment policy, with key arrivals like Jonnu Smith, DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster all failing to deliver.

Those failings, as well as what’s looking like three losing seasons out of four since Brady left town in 2020, are why Belichick and the Patriots appear set to part ways. The six-time Super Bowl winner could even have settled on his next destination.

Bill Belichick Has Next Job in Mind

If there’s a favorite to hire Belichick, it’s the Los Angeles Chargers, according to author Gary Myers. He believes “Belichick could handle southern California just fine.”

A lot of people have questioned in the last few minutes whether Belichick would enjoy California after I mentioned my source believes the Chargers will be the favorites to get him.

Here's insight into the mind of coaches and how they view the location of where they coach. Bill… — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) November 15, 2023

The Chargers represent an interesting landing spot. They’re not blighted by issues at quarterback as long as Justin Herbert is throwing passes.

Herbert’s presence would mean Belichick could focus his attention where he’s best suited, the defense. He’d get more from a unit headlined by some marquee talent, including edge-rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

It would be a similar setup to when Brady’s brilliance let Belichick stay tethered to defense and special teams. Having to rebuild an offense from scratch has exposed Belichick’s flaws.

The Belichick way hasn’t worked without Brady, so a change is best for everybody. For the Patriots, that should mean a different profile for their next head coach.