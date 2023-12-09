Bill Belichick Singles Out ‘Very Explosive’ Patriots Hidden Gem

Bill Belichick’s defense has at least kept the New England Patriots competitive in recent weeks, despite a lack of star power. The head coach singled out one hidden gem, linebacker Mack Wilson, for special praise.

Belichick called Wilson “very athletic. Very explosive. Very strong. He’s really a talented player… He’s had an outstanding year for us and continues to get better every week,” per MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels.

Bill Belichick with some nice words for Mack Wilson “Mack’s had a really good year for us. Mack’s very athletic. Very explosive. Very strong. He’s really a talented player… He’s had an outstanding year for us and continues to get better every week.” — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) December 8, 2023

Belichick doesn’t usually offer compliments easily, but Wilson merited the plaudits after an outstanding cameo against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Wilson recorded a sack, notched a tackle for loss and had a key pass breakup in the end zone during a 21-18 win.

It was fitting Belichick’s defense forced a late turnover on downs in Pittsburgh. The unit has been outstanding trying to carry the load next to a lame offense.

Unheralded players like Wilson have led the charge, but he’s not the only standout performer flying under the radar.

Mack Wilson’s Becoming a Playmaker in Both Phases

Wilson got his hands on the ball when the Steelers tried a trick play in a goal-to-go situation. While he only delayed a touchdown, Wilson’s athleticism caught the eye of Evan Lazar of Patriots.com.

The Steelers scored on the next play. But this was still a very athletic pass breakup by Mack Wilson to likely save a TD on a trick play. Wilson finished the game with a sack, hurry, three stops, and the batted pass/PBU. He's making plays for this defense. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/rL4RGs0lyY — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 8, 2023

This was the third straight game when Wilson broke up a pass. It was also the second time in as many weeks he made a tackle behind the line of scrimmage.

An increasing number of splash plays means the Patriots are getting a good return from the player they brought back in free agency in the offseason. Wilson’s also helped the Pats win the trade they made with the Cleveland Browns that exchanged him for former third-round draft pick Chase Winovich.

Getting more than expected from little-known players has been the hallmark of the Patriots’ success on defense this season.

Bill Belichick’s No-Name Players Creating Brutal Defense

Wilson is far from the only relative unknown making his mark on New England’s defense. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai has stood out, along with edge defender Anfernee Jennings.

The latter is having a “monster season in run defense,” per Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

Anfernee Jennings' monster season in run defense continues Just tossed Darnell Washington — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 8, 2023

Jennings is contributing to a run defense “allowing just 3.2 yards per carry this season. That’s the best mark in the NFL and, if it holds, would be the lowest by any team since the 2014 Lions. Only six teams in the last 20 seasons were at 3.2 or lower,” according to NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

Giving away little on the ground is just one reason why the Patriots are able to roll down the shutters each week. Belichick is also crafting a myriad of blitz pressure, while physical coverage on the outside is limiting big plays.

All of those things add up to a unit that’s “allowed points on just 7 of their last 37 drives since week 11 (18.9%),” per PFF NE Patriots.

The Patriots defense has allowed points on just 7 of their last 37 drives since week 11 (18.9%) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BaCJNLWo2G — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) December 8, 2023

Defense has always been Belichick’s strength, but this season’s efforts stand out because of the marquee players the Patriots are missing. Talents like four-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher Matthew Judon, who remains on injured reserve.

Then there’s rookie Christian Gonzalez, who was developing into a true shutdown cornerback before a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder ended his debut season.

Players like Jennings, Wilson and Myles Bryant have stepped up to keep the Patriots stout on one side of the ball. Belichick’s had his critics this season, but his no-name unit is at least preserving his reputation as a defensive mastermind.