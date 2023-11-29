Bill Belichick Gives 5-Word Answer on Starting QB Plan vs. Chargers

With Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe mired in a slump, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed what’s next heading into Week 13.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick thrice told reporters on Wednesday, November 29. “I’m not prepared to make any announcement, so I’m not going to do that.”

New England (2-9) will face a Los Angeles Chargers team (4-7) that’s clinging by a thread to playoff hopes when the two meet on December 3. The Patriots also need to get the offense out of a season-long rut, especially the past two games where the team scored 13 points.

Bill Belichick: "I'm not going to make any announcements about our lineup" pic.twitter.com/HoyV5cGkQu — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 29, 2023

Belichick didn’t tip his cap either way on if Jones or Zappe would give the Patriots a better opportunity when pressed for more information. Jones has 10 touchdown passes versus 12 interceptions in 11 starts, and Zappe has four interceptions and a 48.7% completion rate in four game appearances.

“Well, we haven’t won enough games,” Belichick said when asked about Jones in particular. “So, I don’t think anybody has performed well enough. We all need to do a better job.”

If the Patriots didn’t go with Jones or Zappe, the team could go with either practice squad quarterback — Will Grier and Malik Cunningham. New England hasn’t won since October 22, and the offense hasn’t scored more than 17 points in a game since that 29-25 upset of the Buffalo Bills.

Bill Belichick Mum on if Bailey Zappe Has Earned a Chance to Start

Small sample size, but Mac Jones didn’t attempt a pass in the only drill reporters were present for today. Bailey Zappe took the vast majority, with Malik Cunningham rotating in for a few. Big change from what we saw last week. pic.twitter.com/yPpT5ustD8 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 29, 2023

Zappe provided a spark as a rookie in 2022, but his play hasn’t inspired this year. Whether or not more reps with the first team in practice and starting the game would make difference, Belichick side-stepped the question.

“Look, every player, whatever opportunities they have, need to do the best with them that they can —practice, games, even in meetings and other preparation opportunities,” Belichick said. “So, that’s what a player can do — be prepared, do the best he can, and that’s what each guy will have an opportunity to do somewhere along the line over the course of a long season.”

“A lot of times it’s multiple times in a day. Sometimes, for some players, the opportunities are a little bit different. But, when those opportunities come, that’s what players need to do. That’s what they’ve been told, and they know and understand that, and I think they’re doing the best they can. We’ll see how it goes.”

Bill Belichick Dismisses Alleged Favoritism Toward Mac Jones

A former No. 15 NFL Draft pick in 2021, Jones hasn’t lived up to expectations in New England. However, he hasn’t lost his starting job despite four trips to the bench in games this season — a point of contention by the Boston area media.

“Every situation is different,” Belichick responded to a reporter. “So, I don’t really know exactly what you’re referring to, but it doesn’t really matter. We’re going to do whatever is best for the team based on the individual situation.”

Jones already declined in 2022, and this year has only turned worse amid his 64.9% completion rate and 2,120 yards passing. New England ranks last in total points scored and second-to-last in points per game this season.