6-Time Pro Bowler Calls Patriots’ Mac Jones ‘Kind of Disrespectful’

Mac Jones has his detractors for the way he throws the football, but the New England Patriots’ quarterback has also made enemies just by talking. Trash talking to be exact, with a six-time Pro Bowler branding Jones “kind of disrespectful.”

Calais Campbell told reporters, including Josh Kendall of The Athletic, how “Mac Jones actually, he was kind of disrespectful. I’m like, ‘Hold on, man.’ Just trash talk to the highest level. It was like, ‘You don’t trash-talk me.'”

Atlanta Falcons’ defensive end Campbell was discussing the often fractious rapport that exists between pass-rushers and quarterbacks during NFL games. Jones was one passer Campbell felt “crossed the line,” according to Kendall.

Calais Campbell confirmed Patrick Mahones’ theory, floated on “Quarterback,” that DL go a bit easier on QBs who are nice. The only one who he thought crossed the line the other way? Mac Jones. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) July 25, 2023

Things were heated when Campbell and the Ravens beat the Patriots 37-26 at Gillette Stadium in Week 3 last season, a game Jones had to leave early thanks to the beating he took from the Baltimore defense.

While former Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens standout Campbell isn’t a member of the Jones fan club, this isn’t the first time New England’s QB1 has courted controversy for things he’s said and done.

Mac Jones Getting a Reputation

Campbell wasn’t the only member of the Ravens left unimpressed with Jones’s words. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen gave his view after the game, tweeting: “Shoulda heard what he told me…”

Shoulda heard what he told me… https://t.co/NXs2rDgmoz — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) September 25, 2022

As well as verbal outbursts, Jones has riled some of his fellow professionals with some questionable on-field actions. Then-Carolina Panthers’ defensive end Haason Reddick accused Jones of making a “dirty play” when the passer tackled Brian Burns by the pass-rusher’s injured ankle during a game in 2021, per Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

Burns was adamant Jones had tried to sweep his leg, but the latter said the two had since reconciled “and everything’s good.”

Last season, Jones appeared to kick safety Jaquan Brisker low after sliding at the end of a scramble against the Chicago Bears. Brisker later appeared on the Bernstein & Holmes Show and revealed the kick “looked intentional,” although he also confirmed Jones apologized.

It wasn’t an isolated incident, with Cincinnati Bengals’ cornerback Eli Apple accusing Jones of making a “dirty play,” per NESN.com’s Sean T. McGuire, following a low tackle after throwing an interception in Week 16.

Bengals CB Eli Apple wasn’t happy with Patriots QB Mac Jones seemingly taking out his legs on the Cincinnati fumble return, which was called back. “Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me,” Apple told me. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.” — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) December 24, 2022

Jones hasn’t even reserved his controversial actions just for the Patriots’ opponents. He was caught on camera appearing to unleash a foul-mouthed tirade aimed at his own team’s play-calling during a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

There’s been no shortage of examples of Jones doing anything but winning admirers around the league. Those incidents have led to reports about concerns regarding the 24-year-old’s attitude.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer appearing on the “Toucher & Rich” show for 98.5 The Sports Hub back in January to say: “I honestly think that there are some people in the building who are like, ‘Cool it, dude…’ I don’t think that’s the locker room, by the way. But I think there is some sense, like, ‘You need to earn it before you start talking.'”

Such concerns are far from timely given the pressure Jones is under to prove himself as a competent starting quarterback at the pro level.

Patriots Need Mac Jones to Step Up

Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick needs his quarterback to focus solely on improving as a passer, not on antagonizing the opposition. Jones has struggled to live up to the billing as the 15th player selected in the 2021 NFL draft, throwing 24 interceptions and managing a 16-15 record through two seasons.

In fairness, Belichick hardly helped Jones step up in 2022 by enlisting former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and ex-special teams coach Joe Judge as co-offensive coordinators. Jones also needed a stronger supporting cast, something Belichick addressed to a point this year by signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki in free agency.

Belichick also brought Bill O’Brien back to the team as play-caller. Now the onus is on Jones to make the most of his new weapons and a more expansive playbook.

If he can’t, Belichick and the Patriots will face a tough call at football’s most important position.