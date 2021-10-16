Cam Newton Takes Major Step Toward Signing With a New Team: Report

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is serious about returning to the NFL. Newton, who wasn’t vaccinated when he was released by the Patriots just before the start of the regular season, has since received the vaccination to help fight COVID-19, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Some believe his unvaccinated status played a role in his release, though Patriots head coach Bill Belichick denies that was a factor. In any case, Newton is now seemingly cleared any major obstacle that would prevent him from signing with his next NFL team.

Cam Newton’s Name Has Been Mentioned Heavily for Multiple Teams

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a struggling and compromised Ben Roethlisberger. The Seattle Seahawks have turned to Geno Smith as a backup because of an injured Russell Wilson. The Houston Texans have a complicated Deshaun Watson situation, an injured Tyrod Taylor and an unproven rookie Davis Mills. The Miami Dolphins must have some questions about Tua Tagovailoa. Through his rookie season and part of the 2021 campaign, he has emitted strong signs of landing in the bust category. Overall, there are no shortage of potential landing spots for Newton.

Week 6 is coming, and unfortunately, more injuries at quarterback could be coming, or more evidence that a team may not have the right guy in place to get the most out of an offense.

These are all scenarios that could create an opening for Newton. We don’t know the level of trepidation teams had in regards to Newton’s previous unvaccinated status. However, we do know that it couldn’t have been a positive in the grand scheme of things.

An even bigger potential impediment for Newton may be scheme. To see what Newton can offer an offense, a team must be willing to run an attack catered to what he does best. In his video explaining why he was released by the Patriots, Newton talked a bit about his frustrations with the preseason approach that didn’t allow him to show his value.

“All my preseason game plans are kind of watered down, lethargic, vanilla — my performance, my skillset won’t show in no preseason. There are quarterback runs, design runs, scrambling ability — and there are times I felt like I could have scrambled in preseason, but I’m like, man I’m saving myself for the season.”

Could Cam Newton Return to the Patriots Now That He’s Vaccinated?

Weeks ago, Mass Live’s Chris Mason talked about Newton’s chances of returning to the Patriots. La Canfora doesn’t see it as impossible, but he did lay out the circumstances necessary to bring about this reunion.

Mason wrote:

He wasn’t the starting quarterback, and he wasn’t available for a critical period of time and they made the decision that they think is best for their football team. I also don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility that Cam Newton is back there in some capacity at some point and time. Based on what Belichick’s seeing out of the team, based on what he’s seeing out of the quarterback. Obviously based on any potential injury situations. I think Bill Belichick still thinks very highly of Cam Newton and there’s a lot of things about Cam Newton that he likes, but they’re going to run their offense in a different way, with a quarterback with some different skill sets at this stage.

The only way this seems possible is if there is an injury to Mac Jones that has him sidelined for the rest of the season. If that happens and the Patriots still have a glimmer of hope in making the postseason, you’d have to believe Belichick would make the call to Newton. However, there is no other situation where I envision that happening.