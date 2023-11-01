Patriots ‘Checked In on the Price’ of ‘Gold Jacket’ Player Before NFL Trade Deadline

The New England Patriots didn’t make any moves before the NFL trade deadline, but they did at least check on a few potential deals. One involved defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, who was once touted to finish his career wearing a “gold jacket” in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic confirmed the Patriots “checked in on the price for Commanders DE Chase Young” before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 31.

The Patriots have gotten calls about some of their expected trade candidates like Josh Uche and Zeke Elliott, per sources. They've also made calls. They've checked in on the price for Commanders DE Chase Young and could be players for the star pass rusher. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 31, 2023

Ultimately, Young swapped life with the Washington Commanders for the San Francisco 49ers. No. 99 joined the NFC contender in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Young’s actual destination suggests the Patriots didn’t like the price they were quoted. That’s curious since New England’s top edge-rusher, Matthew Judon, is on the shelf.

It’s also surprising given Young is still only 24 with plenty of upside.

Chase Young Could Have Realized Full Potential With Patriots

Young had his issues in Washington, but he was once one of the most-hyped players to emerge from the collegiate ranks in years. The ex-Ohio State stud was touted by Fox Sports’ analyst Joe Klatt as a “Hall of Fame talent, and Chase Young is that guy. You can see him with a gold jacket, there’s no doubt.”

"You can see @youngchase907 with a gold jacket" Back in November, @joelklatt shared his high expectations for Chase Young's NFL career. pic.twitter.com/8JE7s9DpB9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 3, 2020

One of the main reasons Young couldn’t match the hype in Washington was a struggle to stay healthy. A torn ACL cost Young a season and a half between 2021 and ’23.

There were also concerns the edge-rusher freelanced too much on the field. Head coach Ron Rivera recently directed a familiar Patriots manta, “Do Your Job” at the Commanders’ defensive line, and “Young was a particular target of that message,” according to a source speaking to ESPN’s John Keim.

Whether Young was playing off script or not, his numbers this season are impressive. He’s logged five sacks, 3 quarterback knockdowns and 18 pressures, per Pro Football Reference.

One of his most disruptive games came in a losing cause against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Young won on 37.9 percent of his pass rush snaps, according to PFF Commanders.

Chase Young's 11 pressures vs. the Bears was a career-high 😤 29 pass rush snaps

11 pressures

37.9% win rate❗️ 📸 @Commanders pic.twitter.com/4lCZmH0l8o — PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) October 6, 2023

Numbers like this surely appealed to Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick. He’s long valued versatile edge-rushers capable of operating as traditional defensive ends or standup outside linebackers.

Players like Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel. Trey Flowers and Judon have all filled this role in Belichick’s hybrid schemes. Young would have been the perfect fit for a Pats defense forced to blitz more often to generate pressure this season.

Patriots Lacking Standout Pass-Rusher

Judon still leads the Patriots with four sacks, despite suffering a potentially season-ending injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. His absence has led to Belichick and key defensive assistant Jerod Mayo pushing the blitz button more often.

The Patriots are sending extra rushers 40.2 percent of the time, per Pro Football Reference. That’s the third-highest blitz rate in the league, a risky approach to cover the lack of elite pass-rushers.

Different edge defenders have shuffled in and out of the lineup. They include Josh Uche, Jahlani Tavai and Anfernee Jennings.

All three are useful contributors, but Young is a more explosive athlete. His natural playmaking flair was worth the Patriots parting with high draft compensation to help kickstart an inevitable roster rebuild.