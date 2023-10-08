Patriots React to Embarrassing Loss vs. Saints

New England Patriots captain David Andrews could only look around the room in silence after a stunning 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, a second-straight defeat of 30 or more points.

“Start over right? I think you’ve got to go back to the fundamentals and keep it in the simplest form,” Andrews told the media in a somber tone on Sunday, October 7. “It’s tough. Put a lot into each week, and to go out there and not put your best foot forward on Sunday is tough.”

Nothing worked for the Patriots amid a pick six, eight punts, a turnover on downs, and a defense that gave up 27 offensive points. It marked the second-straight week where the Patriots gave up a pick six, three turnovers overall, and scored no offensive touchdowns.

“We have to find those answers very, very fast,” Henry said.

Issues Abound on Both Sides of the Ball for Patriots

Questions only erupted for a Patriots defense that gave up 27 or more offensive points for a second-straight week. New England surrendered 304 total yards and didn’t create any turnovers.

what is Mac Jones doing? Brutal pic.twitter.com/hfIePo7nVC — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 8, 2023

“As hard as it may be, we have to keep moving forward. We’ve got to put this behind us, Learn from it, and correct the mistakes that we did out there,” Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. told reporters. “And remind everybody that we’re still a family, and we have a long season to go.”

On offense, lineman Riley Reiff’s return made little difference for a makeshift line. The Patriots only surrendered two sacks, but the running game couldn’t get going with just 45 yards.

“I appreciate Riley’s effort getting back out there. Just gotta find some continuity,” Andrews said.

New England couldn’t get the passing game going either as quarterback Mac Jones threw for 110 yards and two interceptions on 12-22 passing. Tight end Hunter Henry, who didn’t catch a pass on Sunday, pointed things at himself instead of Jones, however.

“I’m going to just strive to be the best leader, best player. I need to be better for the team, and I’m kind of looking at myself in the mirror more, and I think every guy in that locker room will continue to do that,” Henry said. “But, obviously, something needs to be different.”

Patriots Hitting Historic Lows With Season on the Line

Sunday’s loss marked the worst home loss in the Bill Belichick era, and it came within a point of the worst home defeat ever. The Patriots fell 45-10 against the Buffalo Bills in 1970.

“It’s not great. I’ll just leave it at that,” Henry said about the locker room mood. “Can’t play like that. It’s just not good enough.”

New England stands at 1-4 with playoff hopes evaporating fast. The Patriots will need to attempt a turnaround with a road trip against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 15. Even a 1-4 start isn’t a death sentence for the season.

“Can’t lay down. Can’t quit. Long year,” Andrews said. “We’re going to come back in and go back to work. That’s all I know to do.”