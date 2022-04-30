Patriots Draft 2nd Best QB According to Former NFL GM

A

ccording to a former NFL GM, the New England Patriots have selected one of the best quarterbacks in the entire 2022 NFL Draft class.

The Patriots selected Bailey Zappe from Western Kentucky with the 137th overall pick in the draft. Zappe was the third selection of the fourth round for New England.

Former NFL GM Randy Mueller had high praise for Zappe, speaking with Heavy prior to the NFL Draft.

“I happen to like Bailey Zappe, the QB from Western Kentucky,” Mueller said. “I think if he was two inches taller he might be vying for the first QB being considered in this draft. He is accurate, he is comfortable in the pocket, he has plenty of arm strength to go with anticipation and for my money can make all the NFL throws needed to be successful. I see similarities with other 6-foot-tall QBs who have been successful in the last decade in the NFL.”

Talent evaluators also noted Zappe’s ability to get the ball out of his hand and his football I.Q according to Ian Rapoport.

Some notes on Bailey Zappe from evaluators:

— “If I was picking a QB for my flag football team, my top choice.”

— “Insanely smart.”

— “Ball gets out of his hand so fast.”

— “Will be a great backup forever." https://t.co/bYZRA4EUdO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022

A Record-Breaking Career

In 2021, Zappe had a spectacular season for Western Kentucky. He completed 475 passes for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns. Zappe also completed 69.2 percent of his passes last season.

The quarterback broke a single-season FBS passing touchdown record set by Joe Burrow. He also was the leading passer in the nation by 1,095 yards and 15 touchdowns. That passing yard dominance was the fourth biggest discrepancy in FBS history.

The quarterback was also named the winner of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award which is given to the top player in Division I football who “also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity.”

Why The Patriots Took a QB

While it might be surprising to some, the Patriots’ selection of a quarterback isn’t too far from the norm for the organization, even with a player such as Mac Jones under center.

While Jones is clearly the future of New England’s offense he is entering just his second season in the NFL. The Patriots have continued to bulk up at the position just as they did when Tom Brady started his career as a young quarterback.

In 2002, New England selected Rohan Davey and the following year they selected Kliff Kingsbury, current head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Then again in 2005, the Patriots selected Matt Cassell.

For anyone who's surprised the Patriots would draft another QB with Mac Jones entering Year 2, here's what they did in the early Brady years: 2002: Rohan Davey

2003: Kliff Kingsbury

2005: Matt Cassel https://t.co/BVtdBx06oL — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 30, 2022

While Brian Hoyer’s spot on the roster appears guaranteed with him signing a two-year deal, the same can’t be said for draft bust Jarrett Stidham. The former Auburn QB expires at the end of the season and Zappe looks like he will be in a competition with Stidham for the third spot on the depth chart. Patriots fans will be hoping that Zappe has a better career than Stidham.

So Patriots fans will want to pay attention to Zappe. He has the potential to be a player that could be in New England for a long time whether he makes it on the field or not.