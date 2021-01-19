Patriots’ Josh McDaniels’ Massive Salary Revealed

The New England Patriots may be on the verge of losing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He is reportedly “a prime candidate” for the Philadelphia Eagles’ head coaching vacancy.

Multiple sources connected to #Eagles coaching search believe #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is a prime candidate for the HC job. #Bucs DC Todd Bowles interviews this afternoon and has some internal support. #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy does not have interview planned. Stay tuned. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 18, 2021

If McDaniels does leave, the Eagles will have to jump pretty high to best the salary he’s getting from the Patriots. The 44-year-old’s coordinator salary likely sets the bar for a person with his tenure and resume and could be the key to what happens with other top head-coaching candidates.

McDaniels’ OC Salary

According to Spotrac, McDaniels is raking in $4 million per year in his current role with the Patriots.

Josh McDaniels earns a reported $4M per year as the #Patriots' OC. Does a deal north of this keep Eric Bieniemy w/ the #Chiefs? — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 17, 2021

That’s about as much as an entry-level head coach would make in the NFL. Considering Bill Belichick is rumored to be the highest-paid head coach (though he has other responsibilities) McDaniels is still a ways off from bringing in the kind of coin associated with the top head coaches in the NFL.

As Spotrac notes in their tweet, you’d have to guess that the Kansas City Chiefs might have to give Eric Bieniemy a massive raise to bring him above McDaniels, and that might be a necessity if they hope to convince him to stay with the organization.

Bieniemy is arguably the hottest head-coaching candidate in the NFL this year. Something tells me he’s ready for the next challenge, and the likelihood of him turning down a head-coaching opportunity, no matter what the offer might be to remain a coordinator is unlikely.

The Eagles Job Might Be McDaniels’ Last Chance

As respected as McDaniels is in some circles when it comes to his duties as a coordinator, he’s not as highly thought of as a head coach. He had an opportunity to be a head coach, and he was given complete control over player personnel decisions while he was with the Denver Broncos.

Unfortunately, that went south quickly as he was fired early in his second season with the team. Back in 2018, the Indianapolis Colts announced him as their new head coach, but McDaniels changed his mind and reneged on the offer. There is some belief he stained his reputation further by turning his back on the Colts after agreeing to become the head coach.

When you also consider the Patriots’ offense, which is his primary responsibility, struggled mightily in 2020, there are several reasons to be down on McDaniels’ chances of becoming a good head coach.

That’s why it could be perplexing for someone to automatically assume McDaniels will beat out the likes of Todd Bowles or Bieniemy, who are also reportedly scheduled to interview for the job.

In any case, McDaniels will be an even richer man if he is offered the Eagles head-coaching job. If not, the Patriots’ salary is nothing to sneeze at, and he’s still the likely successor with the Patriots whenever Belichick decides to retire. Overall, McDaniels could be in a far worse spot.

