Patriots’ Edge-Rusher has ‘Garnered Trade Interest’ Ahead of NFL Deadline: Report

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots may not be buyers ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline, but they could be sellers. Especially since edge-rusher Josh Uche is already attracting admiring glances from teams around the league looking for a deal.

Uche and AFC East rival, Buffalo Bills’ cornerback Kaiir Elam, have both “garnered trade interest,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Two AFC East names worth watching at trade deadline: #Bills corner Kaiir Elam and #Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche. Both players have garnered trade interest, per sources. Elam, a former first-round pick, was inactive Thursday, while Uche is in the final year of his rookie deal. pic.twitter.com/Ew9wTlawiI — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 28, 2023

As Fowler pointed out, “Uche is in the final year of his rookie deal” a possible incentive for the Pats to cash in before the trade window slams shut on Tuesday, October 31.

The situation is complicated by Uche’s fellow pass-rusher Matthew Judon being on the shelf with a biceps injury. Judon’s absence makes Uche one of the few dynamic pass-rushers at Belichick’s disposal. Yet that hasn’t stopped trade speculation swirling around No. 55, with more than one NFC team named among the potential suitors.

One intriguing aspect at play is the impressive development of another unheralded edge defender. This diamond in the rough might soften the blow if the Pats get an offer for Uche they can’t refuse.

Multiple Trade Scenarios Send Josh Uche to NFC

Uche landing in the NFC is a popular outcome for those drawing up trade scenarios ahead of the deadline. Among them, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox names the Atlanta Falcons as an ideal fit for Uche: “The Falcons should see if the 2-5 New England Patriots are willing to be sellers. If so, they should inquire about pass-rusher Josh Uche.”

Knox also noted how the Falcons have ample space under the salary cap to make a deal happen. Atlanta makes sense as a destination for Uche, but they are far from the only NFC team whose name has been thrown into the mix.

There’s also the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks. The Lions could send a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft and a fourth in ’25 to New England for Uche, according to Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports.

That’s the same trade package Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger thinks the Seahawks can put together for Uche. The Seahawks also make sense for Fowler, who pointed out “if they want to go young, they could inquire on the Patriots’ Josh Uche, considering 2-5 New England might sell.”

Getting younger may no longer be a priority for the Seahawks after they brought 30-year-old Frank Clark back on a one-year deal in free agency, per Fowler’s colleague Adam Schefter.

Either way, two mid-round picks would be solid compensation for a player yet to have discussions with the Patriots about a new contract, per Henry McKenna of Fox Sports, who pointed out how Uche’s numbers are way down from 2022.

The #Patriots have had no contract discussions with edge Josh Uche, per source. He will be an FA in 2024 and the trade deadline is looming. Uche had 11.5 sacks last year. So far, he has 2.5 sacks this year, though he suffered a foot injury. Are Patriots selling? Uche has value. — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 17, 2023

Stunted production isn’t the only reason the Patriots might consider moving Uche on to pastures new. There’s also the emergence of another force on the edge.

Anfernee Jennings’ Emergence Could Spell Trouble for Josh Uche

The Patriots have needed edge defenders to step up while Judon has been sidelined. Uche struggled to answer the call before his own injuries struck, but Anfernee Jennings has been catching the eye.

His performances have been highlighted by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS, who cited PFF statistics showing how effective Jennings has been against the run.

According to PFF, no edge defender has more tackles or stops vs run than Anfernee Jennings since his Week 3 debut He also hasn't missed a tackle in run defense pic.twitter.com/DcvcpSX8ya — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 25, 2023

Jennings and veteran Jahlani Tavai helped the Patriots carry the fight to the Bills in Week 7. Tavai has become a key part of New England’s pressure schemes, blitzing 23 times, per Pro Football Reference.

The emergence of Tavai and Jennings as at least a competent edge duo gives Belichick options regarding Uche’s future. So does Judon possibly being able to return to the field by December.

A trade is beginning to look more likely than not.