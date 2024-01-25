Patriots Could Land $3.5 Million Receiver After Kayshon Boutte’s Arrest

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte‘s arrest due to illegal gambling only adds impetus to bolstering the receiver room in 2024.

Boutte gambled “from April 6, 2022, until May 7, 2023, when he was 20 years old” according to the Louisiana State Police report. While the Patriots are likely far from making a decision on Boutte, the NFL has precedent for suspending players over gambling.

The brings a pending free agent such as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn into the picture, one of the receivers suggested by CBS Boston’s Matt Geagan. Osborn would more than add depth to the Patriots receivers for 2024.

“Minnesota may not have room to sign Osborn, a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2020, after the emergence of Jordan Addison last season,” Geagan wrote. “He’s put up some solid numbers over the last three seasons, averaging 52 receptions, 615 yards, and five touchdowns over that span.”

“He wouldn’t be a No. 1, but could be a solid contributor as a second option,” Gegan added.

New England will likely want to sign two free agent wide receivers this offseason. Possibilities for No. 1 receivers include Tee Higgins, Mike Evans, Michael Pittman Jr., and Calvin Ridley.

It’s worth noting Ridley was “suspended for all of 2022 for gambling on games the year prior”, a consequence Boutte could now face. The NFL is “aware of the matter but have no further comment at this time” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Boutte collected “more than $500,00 in winnings” amid “placing nearly 9,000 illegal wagers including two best on at least one LSU football game that he played in” WAFB’s Scottie Hunter wrote per the arrest warrant.

Patriots Need Overhaul of Receiver Room

New England’s receivers left much to be desired in 2023 amid a 4-13 season.

Rookie Demario Douglas led all Patriots receivers with 49 catches for 561 yards. Kendrick Bourne had the next-best numbers after Douglas with 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns before an ACL injury.

Despite a contract extension, Devante Parker didn’t deliver amid 33 catches for 394 yards. Free agent signee JuJu Smith-Schuster likewise didn’t deliver in a 29-catch, 206-yard, and one-touchdown showing in 2023.

Only Bourne, among the aforementioned players, can become a free agent in March. Smith-Schuster and Parker cost the Patriots a load with cap hits at $6.16 million and $10.28 million apiece in 2024.

Other receivers don’t cost the Patriots too much as Tyquan Thornton, Douglas, and Boutte are all on rookie deals.

Jerod Mayo: ‘We’re Ready to Burn Some Cash’

New England has a projected $68.46 million in salary cap, and that provides ample opportunity to change up the receiving corps.

“We’re bringing in talent, 1,000 percent,” Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday. “We have a lot of cap space and cash. We’re ready to burn some cash!”

Grabbing a No. 1 receiver will cost a chunk of that salary cap space. Evans could command $23.8 million per year, Pittman $22.7 million per year, and Higgins $18.6 million per year — all per Spotrac’s estimates.

New England could also pick a receiver high in the NFL Draft at No. 3 since Ohio State‘s Marvin Harrison Jr. is a highly-touted prospect. That all hinges on the Patriots’ plans at quarterback and free agency.