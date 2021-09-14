Former Patriot’s Daughter Tragically Passes Away

Former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk’s family was stricken with tragedy on Monday morning. His 19-year-old daughter, Kevione Faulk passed away, per the Twitter account of the LSU Football program.

We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family, she was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.

LSU is Faulk’s alma mater and he works for the school as running back’s coach. Kevione was also a part of the program as mentioned in the tweet. Her cause of death was not disclosed.

Kevin Faulk is a Beloved Member of the Patriots Fraternity

Faulk spent all 13 of his NFL seasons in a Patriots uniform. He helped the team win three Super Bowls during his career.

He earned the title “Swiss Army Knife” because of his versatility. Whether he worked as a running back, receiver or kick returner, Faulk found ways to help the Patriots win.

During his career, he rushed for 3,607 yards. He also tallied 3,701 receiving yards, 943 punt return yards and 4,098 kick return yards. As a special-teamer, Faulk scored 2 TDs. As a runner, he found paydirt 16 times with another 15 scores as a receiver.

Faulk retired in 2012.

Bill Belichick and Others Paid Tribute to Kevin Faulk When He Retired

Four years after Faulk called it a career, he was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

During the celebration, Belichick said in a quote captured by Dave Brown of the Daily Hampshire Gazette:

The 2-point play against Carolina was a huge play, it was the only time he scored all year. Kevin didn’t have a lot of touchdowns. He wasn’t a big scorer. He was a third down (converter) and a returner. More of a situational player. So many of his plays were just third-and-6 and he got 7, third-and-4 and he got 5, third-and-3 and he got 4. He just had a great knack, like Troy did, a very instinctive player, great knack for playing the game, always seemed to do the right thing.

Legendary Patriots O-Line coach Dante Scarnecchia was instrumental in Faulk’s success. Faulk honored him when he retired.

He said:

If it wasn’t for Dante, I wouldn’t be here after Year No. 2, he stayed with me each and every day after practice working on blitz pickup, and one thing I realized with blitz pickup all you got to do is just hit ’em one time and grab their jersey and hold them real well.

The Faulk family tragedy is the third in a string of sad events affecting former members of the Patriots organization. Former wide receiver and Faulk teammate David Patten passed away last week as did former running back and pioneer Sam Cunningham.

Thoughts and prayers go out to all of the friends and family during this difficult time.