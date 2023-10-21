Patriots Get ‘Best Path Toward Immediate Success’ With $35 Million Quarterback

While the New England Patriots likely can’t land Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in a trade this year, he could land in Foxboro with less cost in 2024.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff suggested Cousins as a prime free agent option for the Patriots in 2024 if the team moves on from quarterback Mac Jones after 2023. Jones hasn’t panned out in year three amid the Patriots’ 1-5 start and a multitude of turnovers by the former Alabama star.

“The 35-year-old Minnesota Viking is the best quarterback slated to hit free agency this offseason and could command north of $30 million a year,” Graff wrote. “But the Patriots have the cap space to add a player of Cousins’ caliber if that’s the route they choose.”

“Cousins would give them the best path toward immediate success without giving up assets in a trade. He has thrown for more than 4,000 yards in three straight seasons and has more than 25 touchdown passes every year he’s been a starter,” Graff continued. “He’d give the Pats immediate competency at the position, even though he’s getting up there in age.”

“That said, Cousins has also enjoyed working with a Vikings team that has great offensive weapons. If Minnesota makes a competitive offer, many believe he’d prefer to remain there,” Graff concluded.

Cousins joined the Vikings as a free agent in 2018 with an $84 million contract, and he signed a $35 million extension before this season. While he has enjoyed mostly winning seasons in Minnesota, he only has one playoff win, and the Vikings have a slow start (2-4) to the season.

What direction the Vikings decide to go with Cousins and as a franchise remains to be seen. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson recently landed on injured reserve as the Vikings’ offense has struggled of late.

Patriots Need to Improve Offense to Attract Kirk Cousins

Cousins may not have the caliber of skill players in New England at first glance, but the Patriots bolster the roster after the season. New England has glaring needs on the offensive line and at wide receiver.

New England has ample salary cap space to bring in key players via free agency alone, and wise drafting could also help improve the roster’s weaknesses. The Patriots look poised to land in the top 10 of the NFL Draft, and the organization could spend the pick on a position other than quarterback if Cousins signs.

Landing Cousins makes sense if the Patriots can make a quick turnaround in 2024. Numerous teams in win-now mode such as the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets have been linked to Cousins in previous trade speculation.

A Healthy Patriots Defense Could Attract Kirk Cousins

New England’s defense played well in the first three weeks of the season, and the Patriots showed up against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. Though the Patriots gave up a pile of points in two blowout losses, turnovers played a major role in those defeats of 30-plus points.

The Patriots have adequate talent on defense to contend in 2024 with a quarterback such as Cousins and rebuilt offense.