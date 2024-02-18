Patriots’ Mac Jones Named Trade Fit to Replace 9-Time Pro Bowl QB

Getting something back in trade for Mac Jones would be a minor coup for the New England Patriots. That’s how far the quarterback’s stock has fallen since he went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021, but a deal with the Denver Broncos could see Jones replace nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.

The Broncos “could be interested in Jones,” according to Derrick Klassen of The 33rd Team. He detailed how Broncos’ coach “Sean Payton’s apparent frustrations with Russell Wilson is that he couldn’t handle as much pre-snap and in the full dropback game as Payton is used to with his quarterbacks.”

Although “Jones has his limitations, too,” Klassen thinks “it’s hard not to see the world where Payton gets out of Jones what he got out of Teddy Bridgewater a while back.”

Shipping Jones for even modest compensation in the 2024 NFL draft would help new head coach Jerod Mayo start fresh at football’s most important position. Mayo can still keep his options open, even he ditches Jones and backup Bailey Zappe.

Mac Jones Still Has Value

Jones still has value as a trade chip, even after losing his job to Zappe last season. No. 10’s fall from grace mirrored the Patriots’ overall descent from Super Bowl contenders to also-rans in recent years.

Not all of the problems were due to Jones’ inability to adequately replace Tom Brady. Former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and ex-Special Teams coach Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels and calling the offense in 2022 didn’t help.

Nor did the Pats dumping Jones’ favorite wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and signing JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2023. As Klassen put it, “none of the comfort and guard rails Jones enjoyed as a rookie remain.”

The lack of a comfort level was summed up by middling statistics. Jones completed just 224 of 345 passes for 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also posted an on-target percentage of 74.9, the lowest of his three-year career, per Pro Football Reference.

More than mediocre numbers, Jones consistently wilted under pressure. Like when he threw this pick against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

There are still positives to Jones’ game, despite his struggles. Positives like a pedigree as a national champion at the collegiate level with Alabama, as well as being a top-15 pick in the draft.

Jones also knows a pro-style offense and has legitimate read-option skills. Those attributes make the 25-year-old an intriguing reclamation project for the right coach.

Payton fits the bill, but would any trade with the Patriots involve Wilson?

Russell Wilson a High-Profile Veteran Option for Patriots

Possession of the third-overall pick in this year’s draft makes it easy to believe the Patriots will opt for a rookie starting quarterback. Yet, the veteran market contains some interesting options, with Wilson the most high profile.

A Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, Wilson’s career has cratered since he was traded to the Broncos two seasons ago. What he needs is a return to the run-first system with a play-action and moving pocket-based passing game that made him a success earlier in his career.

The Patriots could offer Wilson the right template. New offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt saw the same system work for the Cleveland Browns and he has the personnel to recreate it in New England.

Players like running back Rhamondre Stevenson and slot receiver DeMario Douglas would suit Wilson. He’a already put his Denver-based mansion up for sale, according to Thomas Gounley of The Denver Post.

Wilson’s acting like his exit from the Broncos is inevitable. The Patriots have previously been named among the “sleepers” to acquire the 35-year-old. It’s an idea Mayo and Van Pelt should strongly consider.

Wilson’s a good scheme fit who’d let the Pats used the No. 3 pick to take a marquee pass-catcher like Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.