Patriots’ Pro Bowler Has ‘Realistic Goal’ for Return After Surgery

Injuries have hit the New England Patriots’ defense where it hurts, with the unit losing one key player from the front seven and another from the secondary. Both were supposed to be out of the season, but there’s a chance Pro-Bowl edge-rusher Matthew Judon could return before this campaign is done and dusted.

Judon tore his biceps against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 and was initially thought to be out “indefinitely.” That diagnosis may have been premature after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, October 7 how Judon’s “not yet been placed on IR. Regardless, based on how the surgery went, there is a good chance he’s back before the end of the year. December appears to be a realistic goal.”

Matt Judon, who underwent surgery to repair a torn biceps tendon, has not yet been placed on IR. Regardless, based on how the surgery went, there is a good chance he's back before the end of the year. December appears to be a realistic goal. https://t.co/Y95UfIr9jJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2023

Having Judon back even for a handful of games would be a huge boost for the Patriots. He’s the lone game-wrecking presence along New England’s defensive front, a disruptive presence opponents need special plans to stop.

Young players will be expected to step up in Judon’s absence, but if they can, the defense may put the Pats in the hunt for a playoff spot in time for No. 9’s return.

Pro Bowler Will Be Missed

The Patriots face a long wait for Judon to unleash his skills on the field again. He was laid low while leading the team in sacks with four, including this takedown of Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2.

As well as the sacks, the Pats will struggle to replace how often Judon creates pressure off the edge. The 31-year-old has generated 95 pressures since moving to Gillette Stadium in 2021, per Pro Football Reference.

Replicating those numbers is a tall order, but Keion White, the team’s second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, is expected to try. White will get help from Jahlani Tavai and Anfernee Jennings, but the bottom line is the Patriots lack enough quality depth to adequately replace Judon for the long haul.

It’s a different story in the defensive backfield, despite another high-profile player being condemned to IR.

Top Rookie Sent to Injured Reserve

As if losing Judon and the game wasn’t enough, the Patriots also saw rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez damage his shoulder during the 38-3 defeat to the Cowboys. The 17th pick in this year’s draft was officially designated on injured reserve on Saturday, ending his debut season prematurely.

Gonzalez had been playing at a high level, even being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, but the Pats have a better chance to replace him than cover for Judon’s absence.

That chance comes from head coach Bill Belichick engineering a bargain trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for former Patriots standout J.C. Jackson. The latter snatched 25 interceptions during his first stint in New England, enough to merit the moniker ‘Mr. INT.’

Jackson will be added to a cornerback depth chart already featuring some intriguing names. Those names include Jalen Mills, a veteran able to play safety, but who also won a Super Bowl at the Patriots’ expense operating as a cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

There’s also Jonathan Jones, who knows Belichick’s man-coverage schemes inside out. Jones, Mills and Jackson offer adequate cover for Gonzalez being on the shelf, but things aren’t as bountiful for this defense within the Judon-less pass-rush department.