Patriots to Make Change at Quarterback, Insider Says

In the wake of another disappointing performance by quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots look poised to field a different signal caller in Week 12.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote, based on team sources he’s talked with, that quarterback Bailey Zappe will get the nod against the New York Giants. Zappe came in for the final drive in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts but couldn’t lead the team to a win.

“Sunday’s game in Germany felt like a breaking point for Mac Jones, and sources I’m talking to think coach Bill Belichick could use the two-week break to make a change and get Zappe ready to start,” Graziano wrote. “Jones has been a massive disappointment this season, regressing in key areas and repeating too many mistakes week in and week out.”

Jones completes 65.4% of his passes, but he has a career-low 80.2 quarterback rating amid 2,031 yards passing for 10 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions. He has regressed in almost every major area this season after a subpar 2022 performance.

“The Pats are almost certain to be looking for a new quarterback in the spring, but in the meantime, they feel like Zappe has shown enough in practice to be viable,” Graziano wrote. “It’s not 100 percent, and few people know enough to accurately predict what Belichick will do. But it sounds like there’s a solid chance Zappe will be the guy for Week 12 and maybe the rest of the season.”

Zappe electrified the fan base last year in 2022 when he went 2-0 and threw for 781 yards and five touchdowns versus three interceptions. He hasn’t looked as good thus far in 2023 with a 30% drop-off in completion percentage with just 25 passing plays.

Patriots Have Other Options at QB, but Bailey Zappe Looks Like ‘The Next Man Up’

While the Patriots looked at other options at quarterback besides Zappe this year, no other quarterback has played in place of Jones this season. Backup quarterback Will Grier hasn’t seen the field, and rookie Malik Cunningham saw time in an experimental role against the Las Vegas Raiders in October.

“Zappe is likely the next man up, but it feels like anything is possible over the next eight weeks,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “Malik Cunningham and Will Grier can’t be totally overlooked. The Pats’ quarterback room could look far different in 2024, when New England could have a top-five pick in a draft that features several talented passers.”

Bailey Zappe for Now but a Star Rookie in 2024 Looks Probable for Patriots

New England could go after the likes of USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye in April 2024, depending on how the rest of the season plays out. The Patriots sit at the No. 4 pick at the moment, but the Giants (2-8) could solidify ground for the No. 3 pick, depending on the Week 12 result.

For now, the Patriots have time to prepare Zappe as the starter against the Giants. Belichick hasn’t confirmed any change at quarterback, but he said why he put Zappe in the game against the Colts with a 10-6 deficit and 1:52 left in the game.

“We’ve worked the two-minute drill, he’s gotten a lot of opportunities on that and he’s actually done pretty well at it,” Belichick told reporters on Sunday in Germany.

Now, Zappe could get his opportunity for a full game.