Patriots Resign Captain on a $27 Million Deal Prior to Free Agency

The New England Patriots made a significant move before the free agency period, securing one of their top pass catchers and a critical internal pending free agent for the 2024 season.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots are poised to re-sign tight end Hunter Henry. The agreement reportedly spans three years with a base salary of $27 million and a maximum value reaching $30 million. Since joining the Patriots in 2021, Henry has been a consistent and valuable asset in the team’s passing game.

The #Patriots and TE Hunter Henry have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal worth $27M base worth a max value of $30M, per me and @MikeGarafolo. https://t.co/ogVGRpi59M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024

Henry’s ability to make big catches in the red zone stands out, with his 17 touchdowns over the last three seasons ranking among the top tight ends in the league. In 2021, Hunter tied for the most receiving TDs in the NFL by a TE with 9. It was the most for a Patriots TE since Rob Gronkowski caught 11 TDs in 2015. Henry was named one of six Patriots captains for the 2023 season, a title he did not take lightly.

“It’s definitely special,” Henry told reporters. “I mean, it’s voted on by your peers, so it feels good and definitely an honor.”

A Much Needed Resigning

In a tight-end market where quality options are scarce, retaining Henry’s solid production becomes even more crucial for the Patriots, especially considering the potential scenario of a rookie quarterback leading the offense next season. It was reported earlier that the Patriots and Henry were “far apart on an extension” by Mark Daniels, Chris Mason, and Karen Guergian of MassLive. The two sides managed to close that gap and get Henry back in a Patriots uniform for the foreseeable future.

Henry’s return bolsters the team’s on-field performance and brings valuable veteran leadership to the locker room. As a team captain in 2024, Henry’s presence adds stability and experience to a roster undergoing organizational changes and transitions.

Henry has been a documented leader in the locker room, and he’s gone out of his way to help younger players handle the ups and downs of an NFL season. This was never more prevalent than when Henry spoke to Mac Jones following the young quarterback’s abysmal three-interception performance in 2021.

Hunter Henry said he pulled Mac Jones aside in the locker room to pick up the QB after 3 INTs. “He’ll be fine. This is all new to him. It’s a long season.” pic.twitter.com/R8QgmeCPg3 — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) September 26, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

With Henry back in the fold, the Patriots still have some work to do at the tight end position, particularly with impending free agents Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown most likely wearing a different uniform next season. However, after securing Henry’s services with a significant contract, the team may opt not to allocate further resources to the position in free agency. It may instead draft a TE in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. Slotting a young TE under the tutelage of a consummate pro like Henry could pay massive dividends for the Patriots and allow them to spend elsewhere on the roster.

Henry Building on an Excellent NFL Career

Hunter Henry entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick by the then-San Diego Chargers in the 2016 NFL Draft. After spending five seasons on the West Coast, Henry joined the New England Patriots in 2021, signing a lucrative three-year contract worth $37.5 million. Since arriving in New England, Henry has significantly impacted the team’s passing game, showcasing his versatility and reliability as a tight end.

Over his three seasons with the Patriots, Henry has been a consistent target for the team’s quarterbacks, hauling 133 passes for 1,531 yards and an impressive 17 touchdowns. Notably, he led the team in touchdown receptions in the 2021 and 2023 seasons.

Henry’s durability and consistency on the field have been noteworthy throughout his career. Despite concerns about his durability earlier in his career, Henry has been a reliable contributor, playing in 103 regular-season games and accumulating 329 catches for 3,853 yards and 38 touchdowns over eight seasons in the NFL.

As the Patriots prepare for the upcoming season, Henry’s re-signing solidifies their tight end position and reflects their commitment to maintaining a competitive roster amid ongoing changes within the organization.