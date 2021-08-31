Patriots Shockingly Release Cam Newton

The New England Patriots did what almost no one expected them to on Tuesday. They released veteran quarterback Cam Newton. It came as a shock as all signs seemed to point to the team starting the 2015 NFL MVP.
The caption in the tweet from CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr says it all: “Bill Belichick is a Savage.”
Mac won the job. Out of respect for Cam, and probably at his request, they released him, to give him a shot to compete elsewhere.