Patriots Roster Cut Tracker: Pro-Bowl WR on the Bubble

The New England Patriots have to have their roster down from 80 to 53 by 4pm ET on Tuesday. Follow all of the moves here.
After a short burst of moves on Monday, the Patriots currently have 78 players on the roster which means Tuesday should by chock full of releases.
Gunner Olszewski is a name to watch on Tuesday. While he made the Pro-Bowl in 2020 as a punt returner, he didn’t have the greatest preseason or training camp. Kristian Wilkerson is trying to take his spot as a receiver and running back JJ Taylor looks capable of taking over as the punt returner.
Here is a look at where we are right now.
Patriots Cut Ahead of the 2021 NFL Season
Nixon was perhaps the toughest guy to cut in this group. The seventh-round pick has excellent speed, but he failed to distinguish himself in training camp and in preseason.
He could still make it as a part of the practice squad.
Patriots Acquisitions Ahead of the 2021 NFL Season
- OL Yasir Durant: Trade
The Patriots added some needed depth on the offensive line with this move.
