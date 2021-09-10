Patriots Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady’s Season-Opening Performance

Tom Brady had almost no trouble driving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the field for a score on the opening drive of the game. Brady finds Chris Godwin in the end zone for the score to give Tampa Bay the 7-0 lead.
Brady and the Super Bowl Champion Bucs looked to be in fine form during the season opener and don’t think for a second that New England Patriots Twitter didn’t recognize.
Patriots Twitter Exploded After
FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd suggests Brady “ditch the uniform” for more appropriate attire:
USA Today’s Henry McKenna seems to agree. McKenna tweeted:
CLNS’ Evan Lazar was in awe of Brady’s first-quarter performance. He tweeted:
Josh Berg of the ATB Network was being complimentary with this tweet:
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe added perspective to the drives that resulted in scores for the Bucs. Howe tweeted:
The Relationship Between New England and Brady Isn’t Dying Anytime Soon
Brady knows he’s still a thing in New England. He talked about the continued interest in his work prior to the Super Bowl earlier this year.
Per Luke Easterling of USA Today, Brady said:
Obviously any time you change teams you don’t know how it’s going to go, but I think there’s been incredible support I’ve had from the team I used to play for, all the New England fans – I still obviously have a great affection for New England,” Brady said Wednesday. “I said the other day, my kids were born in Boston. I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England. Incredible support over the years. It was an amazing two decades of my life. I’ll always have a presence there. I have a lot of friends there. It’s just really cool to be able to have that experience in my life then have my football journey take me somewhere else. Come down here, play for a different team, but still have incredible support. Even all the guys I used to play with in New England, I have a lot of friends. I’ve heard from so many of my teammates, my old coaches [who] are wishing me luck. So, it’s been really cool.
Brady’s tenure in New England is really unlike anything else anyone has ever seen in the NFL. No player has ever played as long and with as much success in one city.
The bond that is generated from that kind of success isn’t going to go away easily–if ever at all. When Brady finally retires and is voted into the NFL Hall of Fame, he will undoubtedly go in as a member of the Patriots.
This time with the Bucs is just another layer to his overall greatness, but core of it all is in Boston. that is why Patriots Nation still cares about the Bucs’ starting quarterback.
Also Read:
- Cam Newton Makes Bold Statement About His NFL Future
- Cam Newton Breaks Silence: ‘I Have a Lot of Things to Get off My Chest’
- Patriots Rookie RB Suffers Dislocated Thumb
- Former Division Rival Called Best Free-Agent Option for Patriots
- Patriots Prized Free Agent Creates Doubt About Week 1 Availability