Patriots Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady’s Season-Opening Performance

Tom Brady had almost no trouble driving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the field for a score on the opening drive of the game. Brady finds Chris Godwin in the end zone for the score to give Tampa Bay the 7-0 lead.

Brady ➡️ Godwin The @buccaneers get on the board first in 2021! 📺: #DALvsTB on NBCpic.twitter.com/oEabsLizHC — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 10, 2021

Brady and the Super Bowl Champion Bucs looked to be in fine form during the season opener and don’t think for a second that New England Patriots Twitter didn’t recognize.

Patriots Twitter Exploded After

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd suggests Brady “ditch the uniform” for more appropriate attire:

Good lord that was clinical. @TomBrady should just wear a lab coat and ditch the uniform. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 10, 2021

USA Today’s Henry McKenna seems to agree. McKenna tweeted:

CLNS’ Evan Lazar was in awe of Brady’s first-quarter performance. He tweeted:

Just a ridiculous drive by Brady. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 10, 2021

Josh Berg of the ATB Network was being complimentary with this tweet:

Man this Tom Brady kid looks like he can be good in the NFL. — Josh Berg (@JoshBerg0611) September 10, 2021

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe added perspective to the drives that resulted in scores for the Bucs. Howe tweeted:

These weren't busted coverages either. The Cowboys were on their receivers, delivering hard shots, mixing up their rushes and Brady was still surgical on his way down the field for the first TD of the season. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 10, 2021

The Relationship Between New England and Brady Isn’t Dying Anytime Soon

Brady knows he’s still a thing in New England. He talked about the continued interest in his work prior to the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Per Luke Easterling of USA Today, Brady said:

Obviously any time you change teams you don’t know how it’s going to go, but I think there’s been incredible support I’ve had from the team I used to play for, all the New England fans – I still obviously have a great affection for New England,” Brady said Wednesday. “I said the other day, my kids were born in Boston. I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England. Incredible support over the years. It was an amazing two decades of my life. I’ll always have a presence there. I have a lot of friends there. It’s just really cool to be able to have that experience in my life then have my football journey take me somewhere else. Come down here, play for a different team, but still have incredible support. Even all the guys I used to play with in New England, I have a lot of friends. I’ve heard from so many of my teammates, my old coaches [who] are wishing me luck. So, it’s been really cool.

Brady’s tenure in New England is really unlike anything else anyone has ever seen in the NFL. No player has ever played as long and with as much success in one city.

The bond that is generated from that kind of success isn’t going to go away easily–if ever at all. When Brady finally retires and is voted into the NFL Hall of Fame, he will undoubtedly go in as a member of the Patriots.

This time with the Bucs is just another layer to his overall greatness, but core of it all is in Boston. that is why Patriots Nation still cares about the Bucs’ starting quarterback.